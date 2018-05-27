15 Times Celebrities Were Trolled for Going Overboard on the Self-Tanner

Now that summer is approaching, people everywhere are reaching into the back of their beauty collections and pulling out their self-tanners. There’s nothing better than looking glistening and goddess-like as the temperatures heat up (there’s a reason that Fenty Beauty’s Body Lava sold out within minutes of its release), but it’s definitely possible to go overboard with the self-tanner. (Lucy Hale even called herself out for it a month ago.)
To warn you against over-tanning your body this season, we’ve rounded up 15 times celebrities—from Lindsay Lohan to Christina Aguilera—were trolled for self-tanning themselves to the point of looking orange. Of course, beauty is subjective, so if you like the fire-kissed look, more power to you. We all have beauty fails, and many of these celebrities acknowledge that overtanning their faces and bodies for red carpets (ahem Selena Gomez ahem) wasn’t the best choice. Click through for every relatable time a celebrity overdid it with spray tans and self-tanners.
Selena Gomez
Gomez was the butt of jokes after she stepped out at the 2018 Met Gala with her face and body looking significantly bronzer than usual. However, the singer took the humor in stride. A day after, Gomez posted an Instagram with the caption "Me when I saw my pictures from MET." The Instagram featured a video of her running into the distance. Gomez poked fun at her self-tanner fail again a few days later when she told her fans that she "fixed" her makeup from the Met Gala. "I fixed it from the Met Gala," she told a group of fans in May.
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen attended her first-ever Grammys with her then-boyfriend John Legend 10 years ago. But she wasn't exactly proud of her look. In January 2018, the model took to her Instagram to poke fun at her over-the-top tan. "Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao," she wrote.
Victoria Beckham
Beckham might be known as Posh Spice, but many fans weren't agreeing with her beauty choice when she showed up at a Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in 2007 with this tanner-than-usual look.
Christina Aguilera
As one of the pop icons in the '00s, Aguilera went with the trends. That, unfortunately, happened to be over-the-top tans and crazy-thin eyebrows, such as this picture when the singer attended the premiere of "Dawn of the Dead" in 2004.
Jennifer Lawrence
As a Dior spokesperson, Lawrence is a bona fide beauty influencer. But that doesn't mean that fans love all of her beauty looks. When the actress attended a Christian Dior fashion show in 2014, fans couldn't help but notice that her skin looked unnaturally bronze. And so, the trolling commenced.
Gigi Hadid
Though Hadid's look isn't as bad as some of the other celebrities on this list, fans still didn't understand why the model went so overboard with her self-tanner at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Jessica Simpson
As a '00s icon, Simpson was also one of Hollywood's main trendsetters when it came to overboard tanning. The singer and actress rocked overly bronze skin at the Young Hot Hollywood Style Awards in 2005.
Zac Efron
Fresh off his "High School Musical" fame, Efron didn't know better when he attended the 2007 Kids' Choice Awards with orange-tinted skin. Judging from his now-paler complexion, he has learned from his mistakes.
Lindsay Lohan
Lohan might've gone overboard at the launch of her tanning mist with Sevin Nyne in 2009. The actress might've pulled off the look if it wasn't for her face looking drastically different from her arms.
Paris Hilton
Hilton is known for many controversial beauty and fashion choices in the '00s. One of those choices happened to be overly tanned skin, which she rocked on the Upstage Country Club red carpet in 2007.
Jennifer Lopez
Lopez's self-tanner and powder made for an interesting combination at the ShoWest Gala Awards in 2002, where her skin had a bit of a gradient effect.
Ashley Tisdale
Tisdale looked bronzer than usual at the People's Choice Awards in 2011. A couple of shades lighter, and we would've assumed that she just had a long, sun-filled vacation in the Bahamas.
Charlize Theron
Theron is a Hollywood beauty, but even she has beauty looks that haven't worked out. The Oscar winner rocked orange-tinted skin at the Screen Actors Guild awards in 2004.
Claire Danes
After she attended the 2016 Emmys with orange-tinted skin, Danes, unfortunately, heard comparisons to another tan-loving celebrity, President Donald Trump.
Ellie Goulding
Goulding looked reddish at the Elle Style Awards in 2011. Many fans credit her sunburnt look to overkill on the self-tanner.
