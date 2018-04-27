StyleCaster
15 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their Beautiful Facial Birthmarks

by
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Whether it’s a mole on your cheek or a café-au-lait spot on your forehead, most of us with birthmarks have had a love-hate relationship with them our entire lives. On one hand, birthmarks, especially when they’re on your face, make you easy prey for bullies when you’re younger. On the other, they give you a sense of individuality and specialness, something that celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie, and Eva Mendes know well.

Like Tyra Banks says, perfect is boring, and birthmarks, big or small, are a key part of your natural beauty and what makes your appearance yours. To inspire you to accept your “imperfections,” we’re looking at celebrities who have embraced their facial birthmarks and have no fear in rocking their moles, spots, and patches on the red carpet and on the big screen. See the beautiful marks they were born with ahead.

Kate Upton

Birthmark: Mole

Location: Above the lip on the right side

Blake Lively

Birthmark: Mole

Location: Below the right eye, next to the nose

Sophia Bush

Birthmark: Mole

Location: Below the right eye, center cheek

Gina Rodriguez

Birthmark: Moles

Location: Below the right eye and next to the right ear, near the sideburns

Mandy Moore

Birthmark: Mole

Location: Center right cheek, next to the nose

Angelina Jolie

Birthmark: Mole

Location: Above the right eyebrow

Eva Mendes

Birthmark: Mole

Location: Center left cheek

Karlie Kloss

Birthmark: Mole

Location: Center right cheek

Khloé Kardashian

Birthmark: Mole

Location: Right cheek, near the nose

Natalie Portman

Birthmark: Moles

Location: On the center left cheek and the bottom right cheek, above the lips

Rachel McAdams

Birthmarks: Mole

Location: Below the lips, on the right side

Scarlett Johansson

Birthmark: Mole

Location: Center right cheek

Mariah Carey

Birthmark: Mole

Location: Below the lips on the left side

Iggy Azalea

Birthmark: Moles

Location: Above the right eyebrow, scattered around the center right cheek, and below the lips on the left side

Maya Rudolph

Birthmark: Moles

Location: Scattered around the center of the face, mostly around the nose

