20 Fashionable Celebrity Dads Whose Closets We Would Love to Steal From

We get it. With the number of dads walking around in schlubby polos and worn-down jeans, fathers don’t have the best reputation when it comes to fashion. (And perhaps some of our own dads come to mind when we think of these examples.) But that doesn’t mean that all dads dress like they’ve been wearing the same outfits for the past decade. Need further proof? Take a look at the closets of David Beckham, Kanye West, and dozens of other stylish celebrity dads.

Whether they’re walking the red carpet in slim-fitting tuxes or running errands in cool streetwear, these famous fathers know they’re famous. It’s no wonder that they’re married to fashion icons, such as Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham. And while these ladies have outfits to ogle over too, right now, we’re focusing on their husbands—because when it comes to fashion, they’re equally as impressive. Take a look at some of Hollywood’s most fashionable celebrity dads ahead.