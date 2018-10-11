Every Celebrity Couple Who Got Back Together in 2018

Scroll To See More Images

Taylor Swift’s song “We Are Never Getting Back Together” couldn’t be more untrue for these Hollywood couples who somehow found their way back to each other. After public breakups and messy dating rumors, some stars just can’t seem to shake each other off. Over the years, couples, like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, have shattered our hearts and hopes of any successful Hollywood relationship. However, these eight celebrities prove to us that maybe there is a chance at true love.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first started dating around November 2015 when the supermodel had just cur ties with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas. Three months prior, Maik had broken off his engagement with Little Mix member, Perrie Edwards. The seemingly perfect couple attended multiple red carpets together after becoming official, and their bond was clearly strong, especially when they posed for Vogue together in 2016.

In March 2018, Hadid and Malik announced their breakup social media, taking the internet by surprise. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik tweeted. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Hadid echoed Malik’s sentiments in her own tweet, explaining what the longterm relationship meant to her.” Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.. not only in the relationship but in life in general,” she tweeted. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. xG”

However, a month after their breakup, the couple was spotted making out in April. Since then, the two have hinted at their reunion in Instagrams. One clue happened in June when fans thought Hadid posted a picture of Malik on her Instagram story. Though Malik’s face wasn’t visible, the tattoos and bleached hair in the picture led fans to believe it was him.The couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet but their PDA and social media clues are enough confirmation for us.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

The Hadid sisters seem to have one thing in common: They don’t mind rekindling with their past loves who also happen to be award-winning musicians—just FYI.

Hadid and The Weeknd started dating in 2015 but ended things in November 2016 after their work schedules reportedly became too busy for their relationship. Not too long after, The Weeknd started dating Selena Gomez.

In April 2018, Gomez and The Weeknd broke up, and it didn’t take long for rumors to fly that he reunited with Hadid. Just the other day, The Weeknd posted a special birthday tribute on his Instagram for the 22-year-old supermodel. He wrote “happy birthday Angel” under a video of the two making out in front of a bar followed by some iconic pictures of the two throughout the years. The couple has continued to drop hints after being spotted kissing at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Halsey and G-Eazy

Halsey and G-Eazy made their relationship official in August 2017 when the two performed their then-unreleased song “Him & I” in New Orleans. After the performance, G-Eazy yelled “That’s my boo!” to the crowd, confirming their relationship. The famous singers traveled the world and flaunted their relationship on-stage together.

However, after almost a year of dating, Halsey announced their breakup in July. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some [time] apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best,” she wrote on her Instagram story. A month later, Halsey was seen breaking down at a concert while singing the lyrics, “Someone will love you. But someone isn’t me,” from her song, “Sorry.”

In September 2018, the couple reunited and became Instagram-official yet again with a selfie of them on vacation. Recently, the 24-year-old singer posted more photos of her man with captions, including “Sweetness of my whole damn life” and “Life is grand”.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

There’s Instagram-official, and then there’s married. Yes, that’s definitely a big jump. All summer, the buzz has been circulating the now-married couple, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. The two became engaged in July 2018 before tying the knot three months later.

The couple first confirmed dating rumors after Bieber instagrammed a picture in January 2016 of the couple making out. It followed a series of vacation pictures from the month before. However, by August 2016, the couple seemed to have broken up after Bieber moved on to model Sofia Richie. Fast-forward two years later and the couple is walking around New York, while making out and laughing in public. Fans were shocked when the couple got engaged, considering that Bieber was seen rekindling with his ex, Selena Gomez, only months earlier.

Nothing is more official than a huge engagement ring to verify the couple’s commitment—oh yeah, and the marriage license.