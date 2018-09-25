The Cutest Matching Tattoos Celebrity Couples Have

Scroll To See More Images

Matching tattoos are one of the most popular ways couples prove their love for one another. What’s more everlasting than a permanent stretch of ink on your skin? Of course, celebrities are no exception, which is why tons of famous couples, from Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, mark their love for each other with permanent tattoos.

Tattoos are a big commitment, but these stars are here to make that decision somewhat easier. Find inspo for your next tattoo (couple or not) by looking at the matching ink these stars chose with their significant others. From an Australia-favorite condiment to sentimental quotes, these stars’ matching tattoos run the gamut.

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham are one of Hollywood’s golden couples. They’ve been married for a whopping 19 years, and it doesn’t look like their love is running out anytime soon. For their sixth wedding anniversary, the Beckhams decided to get matching tattoos. They both inked the phrase “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine” in Hebrew on their bodies. Victoria’s is on her spine, while David’s is on his forearm.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

For their ninth wedding anniversary in 2017, Bey and Jay-Z got matching “IV” tattoos on their ring fingers, which represent their birthdays and wedding day. Bey was born on September 4, while Jay-Z was born on December 4. They got married on April 4. In September 2017, Bey changed her tattoo to add a little tail at the end of her I, which makes the tattoo look more like a traditional 4, rather than a Roman numeral.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Hemsworth is Australian, so of course, he has a soft spot for the country’s controversial condiment Vegemite. Unlike some other Australians, Hemsworth is a huge fan of the condiment and even tattooed it on his ankle in January 2018. Pictures of him holding a Vegemite pillow show him with a full-on Vegemite tattoo inked on his ankle. But Hemsworth isn’t the first to get a Vegemite tat. His fiancé, Miley Cyrus, first got the condiment inked on her body in July 2016. She has hers on her arm, while Hemsworth’s is on his ankle.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Within two months of dating, Jenner and Scott got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles in June 2017. Though it hasn’t been covered, butterflies are a recurring symbol in Scott’s music (he has a 2017 single titled “Butterfly Effect”), so the insect likely represents the couple’s love. When the couple’s tattoo artist, Jon Boy, shared a throwback of the tattoos in February 2018, soon after Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster, many believed that Butterfly or Mariposa (butterfly in Spanish) would be the baby’s name.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

To remind them to be more present, Stephen and Ayesha Curry have matching tattoos on their arms. The tattoos feature two sideways Vs, which point toward each other. In an interview with Parents, Stephen explained that the two Vs represented the past and the future, and the space in between was the present, where the couple wants to stay. “We have matching tattoos,” he said. “This signifies the past is behind us and the future is in front of us, so we stay in the middle, in the moment. I smack my tattoo and she does the same.”

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden

After a couple months of dating, Winter and her boyfriend, actor Levi Meaden, got matching tattoos on their hands of half hearts, which made a full heart when the couple put their hands together. Soon after, the couple got their next matching tattoo: a peanut butter jar and a block of cheese on their fingers. Winter’s finger had the cheese, while Meaden had a jar of peanut butter, which had the initials “PB.” The foods are supposedly Winter and Meaden’s pet names for each other, judging from Winter’s caption: “Peanut butter and cheese for my love.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Since their engagement in June, Grande and Davidson have inked dozens of tattoos for one another. But they only have a couple matching ones. Among our favorites are the matching tattoos that Davidson and Grande have on their hands, which read “HG2GKMO.” The acronym stands for “honest to God, knock me out.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Johnson and Martin haven’t confirmed their romance, but fans believe that they already have matching tattoos. In September, when Johnson attended the Venice Film Festival, the actor was seen with a new infinity sign tattoo below her elbow. Soon after, fans discovered that Martin, the frontman of Cold Play, has the exact same tattoo on his forearm.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Who said matching tattoos have to be the same? Jonas and Turner went against the grain when they got matching tattoos in July 2018. Though their tats weren’t the exact same art, they were both dedicated to their grandfathers and were gotten at the same time. Jonas got a tattoo of his grandfather’s portrait in a frame with his military numbers underneath it, while Turner got a tattoo of a letter on her pinky, which fans believe to be her grandfather’s initial.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky’s tattoos are a family affair. They both have the same tattoo on their forearms: the letters C, E, I, and S in the Runic alphabet. The letters likely represent each of their children’s names, India, Tristan and Sasha, while the C and E stand in for both Hemsworth and Pataky’s first names.