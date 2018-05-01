10 Pretty Celebrity Books That Would Look Good on Your Coffee Table

If the living room was a body, the coffee table would be its heart. It’s where we gather to watch television, chat with friends, sip a cup of morning (or late-evening) joe, and relax with our feet up, unwinding from a day of stress. But aside from a candle here and there and a water-circle stain or two, many rarely ever decorate one of the most central pieces of furniture in our house. Have no fear, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Cameron Diaz, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are here to help.

As many home-decor lovers know, one of the easiest ways to jazz up a coffee table is with a book. And, no, we don’t mean beaten-down paperback novels from high school. We’re talking about glamorous, glossy coffee table books with shiny covers and pages filled with professionally taken pictures. And because everyone loves a good celebrity read, we’ve rounded up 10 pretty celebrity books that would look amazing on your coffee table.

There’s something for everyone, from wellness reads to beauty books. Shop the gorgeous covers ahead.