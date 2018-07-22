Celebrity Body Parts That Are Major Plastic Surgery Trends Right Now

Meghan Markle's Nose and Freckles

Imperfections are in, according to Michael Somenek, a plastic surgeon in Washington D.C., who has seen an increase in requests for Markle's nose since her engagement to Prince Harry. Somenek credits the popularity around Markle's nose to the small hump on her ridge and her refined tip, which suggest that plastic surgery trends are shifting toward more natural-looking changes.

“What’s really great about her profile is she has nice tip definition,” Somenek told NBC Washington. “We weren’t really getting requests for her nose to give you perspective. People weren’t really coming in for that [before the engagement.] “When you look at her side profile, she has a little hump. The great thing about it is that it’s kind of imperfect, and I think that’s great for the beauty standard.”

Likewise, Markle's freckles are also inspiring cosmetic trends—though, you won't need to go under the knife to copy them. Gabrielle Rainbow, a tattoo artist in Atlanta, specializes in "semipermanent tattoos," which she has been doing more and more since the duchess's freckles have become her signature look. The routine, which costs $250 and lasts one to three years, uses bee-sting-like punctures, which swell on the face and shrink to become cute freckles. Rainbow told New Beauty that her tattoo shop has been "crazy busy" with requests since Markle's wedding.