Tried-and-True Beauty Products Celebrities Have Used Since Their Teen Years

Think back on your high-school looks, what do you remember? If you were Drew Barrymore, perhaps it was thin eyebrows and brown lipstick. If you were anything like us perhaps it was a smattering of acne or a lack of skin care in general. (What was moisturizer?) For many of us, our teenage years weren’t kind, which is why we stuck to the producs that worked—whether it be a drugstore eyeliner or an inexpensive face wash—and hung on for dear life.
Stars such as Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Olivia Culpo might be known as makeup experts today, but when they were teens, they experimented like anyone else, testing and trying until they found the right products for them. Over the years, our beauty collections have become more and more fine-tuned. Some products have come and go, while others have withheld the test of time. Here, celebrities salute the tried-and-true products that have never failed them. Find out the beauty products these stars have used since their teens ahead.
Jennifer Aniston
Aniston is one of the most well-known actresses in the world, but her go-to face wash is surprisingly affordable. According to Daily Mail, the actress swears by Neutrogena's Transparent Facial Cleansing Bar. The product, which she has been using since high school (that's 30-plus years of Neutrogena love), is followed by a serum and a day cream. And voila! That's Aniston's three-step skin-care routine.
"I've been using it since high school," Aniston told Daily Mail. "I wake up and wash my face with Neutrogena face soap. I use a serum and then a Dr. Hauschka day cream—that's it!"
Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar, $3 at Neutrogena
Photo:
Rich Fury/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian
Kim was born to enter the beauty business. When she was 14, her dad, Robert Kardashian, put her in professional makeup classes, which is where she was introduced to her tried-and-true foundation, Joe Blasco Ultrabase Foundation. Kim was also best friends with the daughter of Make Up For Ever's founder, which is why she has a soft spot for the brand's eyeshadows.
"I was 14, and my dad said, ‘OK, if you guys want to start wearing makeup now, you’re gonna have to learn to do it professionally, so you don’t look crazy.'" Kim told The Hollywood Reporter.
Joe Blasco Ultrabase Foundation, $26 at Camera Ready Cosmetics
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Drew Barrymore
Barrymore's tried-and-true makeup remover is one that most us have likely tried: Bioderma's Sensibio H2O. The actress touted the product in an Instagram where she revealed that she's been using it since her teens when a makeup artist introduced it to her. She claims that the product is even used on models at fashion shows, so you know it's good.
"This was taught to me when I was a teenager," Barrymore wrote on Instagram. " It's what all the big make up artist used. Especially on the models at fashion shows who would have extreme make up at times and needed to remove. This is by far the best make up remover I have ever used. I also call it a PRE WASH. sometimes just to get the pollutants off your face before you even cleanse."
Bioderma Sensibio H2O, $15 at DermStore
Photo:
Noam Galai/Getty Images.
Constance Wu
Wu is a fan of double-cleansing. After using SK-II's Oil Cleanser to take off her makeup, she does a final wash with Clearasil's face wash, a product she's been using since her teens. "I use the Clearasil face wash. Seriously. I’ve been using it since I was a teenager," she told The New York Times.
Wu was also introduced to La Mer's Moisturizing Soft Cream when she was in middle school—thanks to a J.Lo article—but it didn't become a staple in her skin-care routine until she started making money. "I was like, 'I can actually afford to treat myself.' To me, skin care is a pleasure," Wu said.
Clearasil Rapid Rescue Deep Treatment Wash, $6 at Amazon
Photo:
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.
Olivia Culpo
With 3 million Instagram followers, Culpo's profession is to be up to date on the latest beauty products. But her go-to fragrance is actually one that she has been wearing since high school: Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue. "I LOVE Light Blue—it’s what I wore in high school!" Culpo told Us Weekly.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, $58 at Macy's
Photo:
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Cindy Crawford
When she was 19, Crawford was introduced to dry-brushing by another model. Since then her shower routine has been dry-brushing before her shower and soaking her skin with Neutrogena's sesame body oil to moisturize and nourish her body.
"The dry-brushing gets the dry skin off before you shower; then I apply the body oil and just kind of let it soak in for a second before I dry off. I just love the way my skin feels after," Crawford told Refinery29.
Neutrogena Body Oil, $9 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Emma Watson
Growing up in the spotlight, Watson has been around a lot of high-quality products, so it should come as no surprise that her favorite cleanser and makeup remover is a product introduced to her in her teens, when her skin was going crazy. (Been there.) the actress swears by Évolué's Gentle Cleanser and Makeup Remover, which deep-cleans the skin without leaving it dry.
“People are amazed by this, but it’s just one of those self-care practices that I really enjoy. I think it’s because, when I was going through puberty—particularly around ages 14 and 15—I had really bad skin. So when you get in a good place with your skin, you really appreciate it and try to take care of it," Watson told Into the Gloss.
Évolué Gentle Cleanser and Makeup Remover, $42 at Amazon
Photo:
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Kate Bosworth
Bosworth is known for her clear, porcelain-like skin, and that's all thanks to Epicuren's Herbal Cleanser, which she has used since high school. The actress told Byrdie that her morning and night skin-care routine has consisted of the cleanser for years, which she follows with Epicuren's Acidophilus Moisturizer for some extra nourishment.
Epicuren Herbal Cleanser, $25 at Walmart
Photo:
John Shearer/Getty Images.
Kate Hudson
Hudson's mom is Hollywood actress Goldie Hawn, so her high-school beauty routine is a tad different from us commoners'. According to The Cut, Hawn gave Hudson her first container of Crème de la Mer as a Christmas present when she was a teenager. Since then, the actress has sworn by the luxury skin-care product as her go-to moisturizer.
Crème de la Mer, $85 at Sephora
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
Kourtney Kardashian
When she was in eighth grade, Kourtney was told by her sister Khloé's godmother, who was an actress, that the secret to healthy skin and hair was a silk pillowcase. Since then, the reality star has sworn by the product and even brings it on vacations and purchases silk neck pillows for planes.
"Since around eighth grade, I've used a satin pillowcase. Khloé’s godmother, who was an actress, would always tell us that her beauty secret was to sleep on a satin pillowcase," Kourtney told Refinery29.
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase, $79 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.