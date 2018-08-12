12 Celebrity Beauty Horror Stories That Will Make You Shudder in Fear

Celebrities are known to test-drive wild beauty trends, from bleaching their eyebrows to waxing every inch of their face. (And we mean, every inch.) Sometimes they work out. Sometimes they go horribly, horribly wrong. To make you feel better about the beauty mistakes you’ve regretted over the years (hey, we’ve all been there), we’ve rounded up 12 of the most cringe-worthy beauty horror stories stars have had to tell.
From the singer who accidentally chopped off her eyelashes to the actress who ended up with a “third eye” pimple, these tales are not for the faint of heart. As hard as we try to avoid it, it’s natural to experiment with not-so-recommended beauty trends, and these stories will prove that even celebrities aren’t immune to the curiosity of the unknown. Read up on their beauty horror stories ahead.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Peroxide 'Badger' Streaks
It's no secret that Huntington-Whiteley has amazing hair. Her signature buttery-blonde color is number one on our list of to-copy shades. But she didn't always have such nice locks. Like most of us, Huntington-Whiteley box-dyed her hair as a teen—against her mom's wishes—and the experience left her with badger-like red streaks. Understandably, she made her family not take pictures of her for that whole year.
"When I was about 14 I had pestered and pestered my mum to get a box of hair dye with brush-on highlights, and I ended up with two massive peroxide streaks, like a badger. I remember crumbling on to the bathroom floor screaming at my mother, 'You ruined my life!' and sobbing my eyes out," she told Stella magazine. "I think we bought about 10 boxes of hair dye to try and color it back and it just ended up a kind of murky red and really damaged. There are no photographs of me for that whole year: My dad could never find photographs of me turning 14 to 15. I think I refused to have any taken."
Photo:
J. Merritt/Getty Images.
Olivia Wilde Shaving Off Her Eyebrows
Like most of us, Wilde experimented with all things beauty when she was a child—even her dad's face cream. When she was 5, Wilde used her dad's razor and shaving cream and shaved her entire face, including her eyebrows. To this day, she finds it difficult to grow back bushy brows.
"When I was 5, after watching my dad shave, I took his razor and shaved my face—including my eyebrows," Wilde told InStyle. "You look like an alien without eyebrows... Now it's hard for me to grow thick, bushy brows."
Photo:
John Shearer/Getty Images.
Miley Cyrus Chopping Her Eyelashes Off with a Curler
It's everyone's worst nightmare: chopping off your eyelashes with your curler. Years ago, that happened to Cyrus who showed off her lashless eyes in a now-deleted Instagram. Some fans have pointed to Cyrus's mascara, which they guess to be the reason for her chopped-off eyelashes. Word the wise: apply mascara after you curl.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner's Almost-Botched Lip Fillers
Jenner is known for her plumped-up lips. But there was a point where her lips were too big and at the point of bursting. Fortunately, Jenner's sisters were there to deliver the hard truth, which saved her from botched lip injections.
“I definitely made my lips a little too big at one point,” she told Allure. “I got excited and felt like I needed to do a lot.” Luckily, her big sisters stepped in and offered their expert advice. “[They] were like, ‘Kylie, you need to chill’,” she said. “And then I had to go back and have it fixed, and it was a crazy process. Thank God I didn’t end up on Botched.”
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Hailee Steinfeld Taping Her Eyes Shut
Like many of us, Steinfeld learned how to perfect her eyeliner by watching YouTube tutorials. Specifically, she learned to use tape as a guide to create the perfect winged eye. However, the tutorial didn't exactly work for her the first time. She ended up taping her eye shut. Ouch!
"I was doing it, and I taped my eye shut," Steinfeld told Elite Daily. "And [I was like], ‘I don’t think I’m doing this right.
Photo:
John Shearer/Getty Images.
Gwen Stefani Going to the Emergency Room for Bleaching Her Brows
In the 2000s, Stefani was known for her super-sharp, small eyebrows. But after a brow experience that sent her to the emergency room, she learned to leave those babies alone.
After her eyebrow hair started growing in as yellow, Stefani looked for a salon that could bleach her eyebrows. The experience turned into a disaster as Stefani recalls the bleach burning her face and sending her to the emergency room, with doctors telling her that her burnt brows would be permanent. Lucky for her, they weren't, and she was only left with a small scar.
"When they start to grow out and turn yellow, it's not cute," Stefani told Refinery29. "She didn't really speak English. And she put it on and it's burning, and I'm like, 'I think it's burning!' So she gets paper towels and scrapes, and it's literally stinging like a tattoo into my face."
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Emmy Rossum's 'Third Eye' Pimple
It's an age-old rule: When you have a pimple, don't touch it. Rossum learned that lesson the hard way when she tried to pop a pimple before a big movie shoot. She did all the precautions—a warm towel, sterilized tools—but still, she was left with a zit that resembled a third eye.
“I just remember the night before I started shooting The Day After Tomorrow, I had a huge pimple right between my eyebrows. I put a warm cloth on it, I did everything right,” Rossum told Glamour. “I used two little Q-tips to pop it, and then the next day I woke up and there was a huge scab between my eyes. It looked like I had a third eye!
Photo:
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images.
Chrissy Teigen Staining Her Bathtub with Hair Dye
Fortunately, Teigen's beauty regret didn't cause any permanent damage to her face. But it did ruin her bathroom. In an interview with InStyle, Teigen revealed that she box-dyed her hair a chocolate-cherry color when she was younger. Not only did the color turn out wrong, but she ended up staining her bathtub a red-black color, which got her in major trouble.
“I dyed my own hair this Chocolate Cherry color, and I forget what brand it was, but I remember getting into so much trouble because it stained our bathtub. It was this red-black color and it was a big mistake. I feel like my hair is still recovering from it," Teigen said.
Photo:
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Cate Blanchett's Bleached Arm Hairs Turning Orange
In case you haven't realized, bleach is a bitch. Blanchett learned that when she tried to bleach her arm hairs in high school. Instead of nice platinum-blonde hairs, she was left with rough purple and orange patches. Not cute. “Bleaching my arm hair in high school — it was copper orange in patches and purple in others,” she told Allure. “Never again.”
Photo:
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images.
Brittany Snow Breaking Out from a Facial Wax
Right before heading to Las Vegas to promote her 2007 movie Hairspray, Snow decided to get her eyebrows waxed. When she got there, the employee suggested she wax her entire face. Despite her hesitance, she did. Snow ended up breaking out all over her face, and when she walked the red carpet for Hairspray, she looked like she was sunburned.
“I once went to a lady for the first time who was going to wax my eyebrows, and she told me I needed to wax my entire face,” Snow told PeopleStyle. “I have very, very sensitive skin, and my face did not like being waxed, so I broke out and then had to go to Vegas to promote Hairspray. In pictures I look like I’m terribly sunburned, but really it was a reaction to the wax. Never again.”
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Amy Adams's Skin Burning from Lightening Cream
Adams was getting a run-of-the-mill facial when her face started to burn. When she asked her facialist what was put on her face, Adams was told that it was lightening cream. The actress immediately told the facialist to get it off her face. Not a relaxing facial, it seems.
“I was getting a facial, and a woman put something on me, and it started to burn,” Adams told Allure. “I was like, ‘What is this?’ She said, ‘Skin lightener.’ I was like, ‘Get this off immediately!'”
Photo:
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images.
Madison Beer's 'Spider' Eyelash Extensions
Some stars swear by false eyelashes. Others avoid them like the plague. Beer is in the second group after she wore a pair of eyelash extensions and looked like she had spiders coming out from her eyelids.
"They were not very cute, and I looked like I had spiders on my face!" Beer told MTV News.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage.