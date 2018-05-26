43 Fashionable Times Celebrities Straight-Up Killed the Airport Style Game

When it comes to traveling, comfort is key. Nobody wants to spend a multi-hour flight in too-tight jeans, a top that constricts their movement and shoes that make the natural altitude-induced swelling on airplanes 10 times worse. But that doesn’t mean that your airport style has to be restricted to baggy sweatpants and two-sizes-too-big hoodies. As celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Emily Ratajkowksi prove, airport fashion can be comfortable and chic.

To inspire your travel style this summer, we’ve rounded up the most drool-worthy celebrity airport outfits to copy. From airy, loose-fitting clothes to sweats that look chicer than your older sibling’s hand-me-downs, these stars’ attire proves that the airport runway is for more than just airplanes. Click through their looks ahead.