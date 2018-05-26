StyleCaster
43 Fashionable Times Celebrities Straight-Up Killed the Airport Style Game

by
Celebrity Airport Fashion
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty images

When it comes to traveling, comfort is key. Nobody wants to spend a multi-hour flight in too-tight jeans, a top that constricts their movement and shoes that make the natural altitude-induced swelling on airplanes 10 times worse. But that doesn’t mean that your airport style has to be restricted to baggy sweatpants and two-sizes-too-big hoodies. As celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Emily Ratajkowksi prove, airport fashion can be comfortable and chic.

To inspire your travel style this summer, we’ve rounded up the most drool-worthy celebrity airport outfits to copy. From airy, loose-fitting clothes to sweats that look chicer than your older sibling’s hand-me-downs, these stars’ attire proves that the airport runway is for more than just airplanes. Click through their looks ahead.

1 of 43
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier
Photo: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber
Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Photo: Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Photo: Getty Images
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier
Photo: Getty Images
Liu Wen
Liu Wen
Photo: Getty Images
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images

