Proof That Tricking out Your Ceilings Is a Decor Game-Changer

When it comes to overhauling your interiors, lots of people paint the walls or change up the furniture or accents, but ceilings are often the last to get some love. Ceilings are typically painted white by default, but tricking out your ceiling can change the entire vibe of your room for the better.

Whether you choose something simple like a wash of bright color or something that takes a bit more elbow grease, like punching out a hole for a skylight, there are lots of ceiling tweaks that net gorgeous results.

Need some inspiration? We’ve rounded up some of the coolest ceiling decor trends in the following gallery, plus some amazing tutorials if you’re in the mood to DIY.