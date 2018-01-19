StyleCaster
Proof That Tricking out Your Ceilings Is a Decor Game-Changer

StyleCaster

Proof That Tricking out Your Ceilings Is a Decor Game-Changer

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling
http://thomfilicia.com/portfolios/kips-bay-green-with-aviary/52010d8b-6efc-4c9b-a9b8-7a1e0aa613db: Thom Filicia

When it comes to overhauling your interiors, lots of people paint the walls or change up the furniture or accents, but ceilings are often the last to get some love. Ceilings are typically painted white by default, but tricking out your ceiling can change the entire vibe of your room for the better.

MORE: 22 Ways to Work Sage Green Into Your Home Decor ASAP

Whether you choose something simple like a wash of bright color or something that takes a bit more elbow grease, like punching out a hole for a skylight, there are lots of ceiling tweaks that net gorgeous results.

Need some inspiration? We’ve rounded up some of the coolest ceiling decor trends in the following gallery, plus some amazing tutorials if you’re in the mood to DIY.

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Wood Ceiling in a Rustic Cabin Home
Wood Ceilings

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Wood Ceiling in a Rustic Home
Wood Ceilings

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Dark Wood Ceiling in an Ethnic Home
Wood Ceilings

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Wood Ceiling in a Rustic Cabin House
Wood Ceilings

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | How to Create a Wooden Ceiling DIY Tutorial
Wood Ceilings

How to Create a Wooden Ceiling DIY Tutorial

Photo: Edith and Evelyn Vintage
STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Small Window Ceiling in Home Bathroom
Window Ceilings

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Large Window Ceiling in Modern White Kitchen
Window Ceilings

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Long and Skinny Window Ceiling in Modern Bathroom
Window Ceilings

Jane Duncan

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | How to Cut a Ceiling Opening for a Skylight
Window Ceilings

How to Cut a Ceiling Opening for a Skylight

Photo: Satish Jassal
STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Blue and White Wallpaper Ceiling in Modern White Home
Wallpapered

Home Adore

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Wallpaper Ceiling in a Vintage Home
Wallpapered

Kelly Elko

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Blue Ceiling in Kitchen in a Modern Home
Wallpapered

House of Turquoise

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | How to Install Wallpaper on Your Ceiling Tutorial
Wallpapered

How to Install Wallpaper on Your Ceiling Tutorial

Photo: Rooms for Rent
STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Bright Yellow Ceilings and Walls in Eclectic home
Splash of Color

House of Turquoise

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Black Ceiling in a Modern Simple Home
Splash of Color

Coco Lapine

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | Peach Ceiling in Bright Child's Room
Splash of Color

A Thoughtful Place

STYLECASTER | How to Trick Out Your Ceiling | How to Paint Your Ceilings Mess-Free Tutorial
Splash of Color

How to Paint Your Ceilings Mess-Free Tutorial

Photo: Cherished Bliss

