You’ll Want to Live In These Cozy Cardigans for Winter

If you were to ask me at any point after 2009 if I thought cardigans would make a comeback, I’d have laughed in your face. It wasn’t that they were too quaint-librarian, or that they weren’t flattering or practical enough, it was more so that they were, well, basic—and I do mean that in its worst connotation. Cardigans were the sign that you’d given up—that taking the time to style your outfit was either beneath you or lost on you. But what a difference half a decade makes: Now, a cozy open-front sweater has transformed itself from a mall-store staple to a winter must-have among fashion folk.

But before we get to the best cardigans for winter, the trick to keeping the look fashion-forward is—shocker—all in the styling. My favorite way to wear one is atop a sheer turtleneck, draped over the crooks of my elbows just so. Of course, that isn’t always conducive to a wise range of motion, but alas. Another cool styling trick, especially with shorter cardigans, is to wear it backwards. Now that you’ve got that down, click below for our favorite cardigans at all price points to wear all winter long.

Acne Studios Raya Cardigan, $410; at FWRD

Photo: FWRD

BDG Parker Cardigan, $59; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Cinq a Sept Vela Embellished Cardigan, $295; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Shopbop

Club Monaco Aurelie Cardigan, $139; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco

Ecote Gigi Cozy Brushed Colorblock Cardigan, $49.99; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters

The Ribbed Wool-Cashmere Oversized Cardigan, $140; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane

Farrow Isa Cardigan, $78; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Miu Miu Two-Toned Wool Cardigan, $867; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter

X by NBD Cassandra Cardigan, $368; at Revolve

 

Photo: Revolve

Merona Open Cardigan, $34.99; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Topshop Patchwork Cardigan, $85; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom

Ulla Johnson Aiko Baby Alpaca Cardigan, $645; at Barneys New York

 

 

Photo: Barneys

Long Chenille Jacket, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

