Cardi B Is Living Her Best, Most Fashionable Life at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B might be the best thing to happen to fashion week. Ever. And you can quote me on that.

The 25-year-old rapper has taken to New York, Milan and Paris runways in head-to-toe designer duds, and every look she’s stepped out in has been a straight-up showstopper.

First, the floor-length red Dolce & Gabbana gown she wore to a NYFW party at the Plaza Hotel. Then, the animal-print-on-animal-print ensemble she sported to sit front row at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan. Then, the light pink power suit (and knee-length blonde wig) she wore to perform for D&G designer Domenico Dolce.

Cardi B’s managed to keep her avant garde streak going in Paris, where she’s worn a Michael Costello gown (and matching hat) fit for a queen, a lavender Christian Cowan power suit (covered in massive feathers) fit for a goddess, and a Mugler two-piece (complete with deconstructed cycling shorts) fit for a badass.

“I’m Mrs OMG that bitch is shameless,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram about her Michael Costello look. Now that‘s an aesthetic I can get behind.

The most incredible part of this isn’t that Cardi B looks amazing—it’s that she is so fully, so earnestly enjoying fashion month that I can’t help but smile alongside her. It’s her moment, and she’s making the most of it. Who could hate on that?