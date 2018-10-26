Cardi B Calls Out Designers for Not Making Jeans Big Enough for Her Ass

Leave it to Cardi B to include an important message about the fashion industry in her spon con. On Thursday, the 26-year-old rapper took to her Instagram to share a picture of her in her new Fashion Nova jeans—while throwing shade at fashion designers who don’t make jeans big enough for customers with an ass like her.

The picture featured the “Bodak Yellow” rapper with an oversized leather jacket, white sneakers and a pair of medium-blue jeans from Fashion Nova (which she’s a designer for.) Despite the #ad, the Instagram was clear case of spon con, but it was Cardi’s caption that caught our attention.

While promoting Fashion Nova’s jeans, the “I Like It” rapper also threw some shade at the fashion industry’s longstanding size exclusivity and bias toward thinner, sample-size bodies. “Why designer brands don’t make jeans for bitches with ass like me ?😩😩😩 @fashionnova jeans do tho Soo fuck it 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾😤😤,” Cardi wrote.

A product recommendation and some size-inclusive wisdom.