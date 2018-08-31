Cardi B’s Wild Beauty Evolution from Reality Star to Rap Queen

There’s no one we’ve heard about more this year than Cardi B. In a short amount of time (and we mean short), the 25-year-old has gone from an unknown reality star on Love & Hip-Hop to a chart-topping rapper with sold-out, best-selling albums and 31 million Instagram followers—and counting.

Cardi B is everywhere, but it’s hard to pin-point exactly when we heard of her. Was it on LHH? Was it through her laugh-out-loud-funny Instagram stories? Was it through her debut single, “Bodak Yellow?” We’re not sure when she came into our lives, but Cardi B is here to stay. Ahead, we look back on the rapper’s beauty evolution, from her changing hair colors to her on-point makeup. Cardi B’s fame might’ve gotten a glow-up, but when it comes to beauty, she’s still as adventurous as always. See her evolving looks ahead.