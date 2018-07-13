StyleCaster
This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Us Actually Want to Work Out

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Quick confession: I have a gym membership that I’ve never used. Not even once. It doesn’t matter how many times I tell myself that I’m finally gonna do it—that tomorrow will be the day I break the cycle—I just never manage to follow through.

I don’t know what my deal is. I don’t know if it’s a matter of my gym being a 15-minute walk away, me being so tired at the end of the workday that I can’t muster the energy to sweat it out on a machine for 45 minutes, or me being completely out of the habit of exercising, but I just haven’t been able to make it happen.

That hasn’t stopped me from dreaming about all the workout clothes I’d like to buy, though.

MORE: The 40 Coolest Ways to Wear Athleisure During Any Season

A couple months ago, one of my friends turned me on to Carbon38, an “active fashion” brand that offers some of the cutest athleisure wear I’ve ever laid my eyes on.

Some of Carbon38‘s stuff—like its ruffly leggings, cropped tanks, and longline sports bras—is clearly designed to be worn to a workout class. But a lot of it—high-waisted wide-leg pants, puffy-sleeve crop tops, and fuzzy oversized jackets—looks like stuff you could wear anywhere. Definitely to the gym (perhaps over a more practical workout ensemble), but also to the grocery store, to a friend’s place, and definitely around your apartment on the weekend.

MORE: The Quick-and-Dirty Workout for Yoga Newbies

I’ve spent hours browsing Carbon38’s athleisure selection, and the clothes are so cute I’m honestly tempted to start working out just so I have an excuse to buy them. Whether I actually manage to do this is another matter entirely, but few things motivate me more than fashion does.

Here, 23 pieces of Carbon38 clothing that are so irresistible they might actually get me to the gym for the first time in a year. (Fingers crossed, y’all.)

1 of 23
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Free People Movement Wrap Onesie, $98
Free People Movement Wrap Onesie, $98

If I could only wear one clothing item for the rest of my life, I would probably just rock this classically comfy-cute jumpsuit.

Free People Movement Wrap onesie, $98 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | L'urv New Beginnings Moto Legging, $105
L'urv New Beginnings Moto Legging, $105

Gotta love a legging with a subtly edgy detail.

L'urv New Beginnings moto legging, $105 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Beach Riot Nina Top, $95
Beach Riot Nina Top, $95

Would I wear this crop top to the gym? Probably not. Would I wear it everywhere else? Definitely.

Beach Riot Nina top, $95 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Varley Viceroy Jacket, $139
Varley Viceroy Jacket, $139

These jackets are everywhere, and I need to snuggle up in one now.

Varley Viceroy jacket, $139 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Paper Bag Legging, $145
Paper Bag Legging, $145

Best when paired with a sports bra or crop top. (Why hide the adorable ruffle waistband?)

Paper bag legging, $145 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Ballet Wrap Top, $53
Ballet Wrap Top, $53

Wear it to a barre class—or with your favorite wide-leg summer jeans.

Ballet wrap top, $53 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Beach Riot Poppy Legging, $130
Beach Riot Poppy Legging, $130

Zoom in to see the pearl embroidery along the sides of these leggings.

Beach Riot Poppy legging, $130 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Cushnie Et Ochs Kira, $186
Cushnie Et Ochs Kira Top, $186

Cute enough to wear out on a Saturday night. (For what it's worth, this crop top also comes in black.)

Cushnie Et Ochs Kira top, $186 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Free People Movement Attitude Flare, $98
Free People Movement Attitude Flare, $98

Perfect for your next yoga class—or your next lazy Sunday.

Free People Movement Attitude flare, $98 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Free People Movement Ursa Bra, $48
Free People Movement Ursa Bra, $48

Another completely impractical sports bra that's too cute to pass up.

Free People Movement Ursa bra, $48 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | The Upside Lennox Jogger, $149
The Upside Lennox Jogger, $149

Even your gym clothes are getting in on the tropical trend.

The Upside Lennox jogger, $149 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | P.E Nation Force of Nature Jacket, $250
P.E Nation Force of Nature Jacket, $250

The perfect gym jacket for colder weather.

P.E Nation Force of Nature jacket, $250 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Crop Tank, $39
Crop Tank, $39

Great for the gym. Equally great for casual everyday wear.

Crop tank, $39 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Nike Crop Tight Rise Pack, $50
Nike Crop Tight Rise Pack, $50

Who can say no to a luminous lavender legging?

Nike Crop Tight Rise Pack, $50 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Free People Movement Sleeves Like These Pullover, $55
Free People Movement Sleeves Like These Pullover, $55

A cozier approach to the puffy-sleeve trend.

Free People Movement Sleeves Like These pullover, $55 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Jonathan Simkhai Striped Cotton Pant, $425
Jonathan Simkhai Striped Cotton Pant, $425

The only summer pant you need.

Jonathan Simkhai striped cotton pant, $425 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Free People Movement Prepster Tee, $58
Free People Movement Prepster Tee, $58

Carbon38's collaboration with Free People Movement is chock-full of cozy-cute pieces like this one.

Free People Movement Prepster tee, $58 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Michi Tectonic High-Waisted Legging, $165
Michi Tectonic High-Waisted Legging, $165

For the person who likes their leggings solid black and simple—with a subtle twist.

Michi Tectonic high-waisted legging, $165 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Ruffle Bralette, $115
Ruffle Bralette, $115

While I can't imagine doing cardio in this, I can imagine sporting it to a backyard barbecue.

Ruffle bralette, $115 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Monrow Supersoft Vintage Sweat with Slit Sides, $135
Monrow Supersoft Vintage Sweat with Slit Sides, $135

These lightweight sweatpants are perfect for summer.

Monrow Supersoft Vintage sweat with slit sides, $135 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Michi Pacific Rash Guard, $95
Michi Pacific Rash Guard, $95

OK, so this one actually looks practical.

Michi Pacific rash guard, $95 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Nux Quintessential Legging, $88
Nux Quintessential Legging, $88

The cutouts make these leggings super breathable—and super cute.

Nux Quintessential legging, $88 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.
STYLECASTER | This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Me Actually Want to Work Out | Beach Riot Nina Top, $95
Beach Riot Nina Top, $95

Adorable on its own. Even better when paired with its matching floral leggings.

Beach Riot Nina top, $95 at Carbon38

Photo: Carbon38.

