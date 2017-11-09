Cara Delevingne Wants to Shut Down the Social Norm of Gendered Clothing

Cara Delevingne is continuing her fight against gender norms. The 25-year-old actress, who is open about her gender-fluid sexuality, recently shut down the norm equating long hair with femininity, after she shaved her entire head in April. Now, she’s focusing her efforts on gendered clothing and how gender is “less ‘opposite’ now than it ever has been.”

In an interview with People promoting her new campaign with Jimmy Choo, in which she modeled several of the brand’s “unisex” shoes,” Delevingne opened up about how the duality of gender is becoming more and more muddled as time goes on—something she hopes will catch on quickly in the fashion industry. “As I feel about life, being male or female is less ‘opposite’ now than it ever has been,” Delevingne said.

My @jimmychoo Campaign is out today, watch the full film via link in bio @jimmychoo #ad A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:16am PST

Instead of focusing on whether a piece of clothing is “masculine” or “feminine,” Delevingne suggests people wear whatever they feel comfortable in, regardless of the gender title attached.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily about picking something that a man would wear. I think it’s about feeling comfortable whether it is masculine or feminine,” Delevingne said. “It’s just about being comfortable with whatever you feel that day whether you decide to wear a ball gown or you decide to wear whatever you think a man would wear.” (That sounds like a message we can stand by.)