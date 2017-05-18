See All the Looks From the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

If it weren’t so damn glamorous, the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet could easily get lost in the it’s-almost-summer shuffle. But instead of serving as the less-fabulous little sister of the Met Gala, the annual 12-day festival that is Cannes brings out the truly over-the-top, most memorable, and often-provocative outfits—and we are *here* for it.
For the next two days, most of Hollywood’s best and brightest—we’re talking A-listers, supermodels, and up-and-comers alike—will be trading in L.A.’s palm trees for the French Riviera, all for the opportunity to struct across the iconic red carpet—and, you know, go to a few film screenings. (We kid, we’re sure it’s plum exhausting.) Ahead, see the fanciest gowns from the Cannes Film Festival’s 2017 red carpet, including Hailey Balwin’s blue stunner, Bella Hadid’s leg-lengthening number, and Naomi Harris’s pastel moment.
Bella Hadid
Photo:
Getty Images
Coco Konig
Photo:
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Photo:
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:
Getty Images
Thylane Blondeau
Photo:
Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily Donaldson
Photo:
Getty Images
Adriana Lima
Photo:
Getty Images
Naomi Harris
Photo:
Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Photo:
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp
Photo:
Getty Images
Asia Argento
Photo:
Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Photo:
Getty Images
Eva Herzigova
Photo:
Getty Images
Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning
Photo:
Getty Images
Uma Thurman
Photo:
Getty Images
Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon
Photo:
Getty Images
Dolores Doll
Photo:
Getty Images
Frederique Bel
Photo:
Getty Images
Robin Wright
Photo:
Getty Images
Mallika Sherawat
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Photo:
Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Photo:
Getty Images
Amber Valletta
Photo:
Getty Images
Gianna Simone
Photo:
Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Photo:
Getty Images
Tallia Storm
Photo:
Getty Images
Svetlana Ustinova
Photo:
Getty Images
Susan Sarandon
Photo:
Getty Images
Robin Wright
Photo:
Getty Images
Petra Nemcova
Photo:
Getty Images