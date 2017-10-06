‘Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Opens Up About Being Slut-Shamed in 8th Grade

Like her character, Veronica Lodge, on “Riverdale,” Camila Mendes has also been slut-shamed. The 23-year-old actress recently opened up about the experience to Teen Vogue, in which she revealed that she was called awful words like “slut” as early as “eighth or ninth grade.”

The slut-shaming occurred when Mendes found a video circling the internet, in which two older girls at her school labeled Mendes and her friend as “sluts.” Considering both Mendes and her friend were in relationships, the actress immediately took offense to the characterization.

These two girls who were a few years above us put out this video on Facebook, and they were just like, ‘Who are freshman sluts? Cami and Kylie,'” Mendes said. “They just kind of made this video talking about how much we were sluts … [when the reality is that] both of us were in relationships, and not even hooking up with anybody but our loved ones.”

teen vogue 🦄✨ special s/o to @evaankheraj for capturing such beautiful portraits of the cast A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on Oct 5, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Obviously, slut-shaming is never acceptable, regardless of relationship status or sexual choices. Mendes and the rest of the students at her school understood that and didn’t give the slut-shamers the time of day.

“At the end of the day, my sexuality, my friend’s sexuality, was none of their business, and not theirs to judge,” she said. “I think when you’re at such a young age, you do stupid things, and you kind of let those negative emotions take over.”

Though Mendes didn’t shut down her slut-shamers quite the same way as she did on “Riverdale,” we definitely appreciate her outlook on the situation IRL, and encourage all women to stand up for their bodies and sexuality to those who attempt to police or shame them for their choices.