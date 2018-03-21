Calvin Klein Accused of Photoshopping Out Paris Jackson’s Tattoos in Its Ads

Calvin Klein‘s recent “Our Family. #MyCalvins” campaign features an all-star roster, including the Solange, Paris Jackson, and Millie Bobby Brown. But even that hasn’t distracted fans from noticing that one of the brand’s models has undergone significant Photoshop. Calvin Klein is under fire for allegedly photoshopping out Jackson’s tattoos, and fans have the receipts to prove it.

Though the shots on Calvin Klein’s Instagram, which were posted in February, showed Jackson with her signature torso and arm tattoos, fans noticed weeks later that the pictures in the brand’s sponsored Instagram ads didn’t correlate. In the sponsored ads, which appear on the feeds of users who Instagram believes fits into Calvin Klein’s demographic, Jacksons’s skin appears bare and wiped clean of any tattoos. The same photoshopped picture was tweeted by Calvin Klein in a promoted tweet carousel.

Naturally, Jackson’s fans called out Calvin Klein for erasing her tattoos, which have become synonymous with Jackson’s image. Given that Jackson recently spoke out against people who edit her skin tone, many fans criticized Calvin Klein for retouching her body. Others scolded the brand for sending a negative message about tattoos by erasing Jackson’s.

We’re just as confused as these fans. Jackson’s tattoos are a part of her individuality, so why hire her if they’re going to be photoshopped out? We hope Calvin Klein rethinks the Photoshop and features Jackson’s tattoos everywhere, including the sponsored social media ads. StyleCaster has reached out to Calvin Klein for comment.