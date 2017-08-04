Caitlyn Jenner Wore a ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat Days After Slamming Trump

Last week, Caitlyn Jenner denounced President Donald Trump for enacting a ban preventing transgender people from serving in the military. This week, the 67-year-old “I Am Cait” star seems to be singing a different tune after she was spotted wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while driving through Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Jenner was photographed cruising through Malibu in a super-retro red-and-white Triumph Spitfire. Like the Kardashian-Jenner she is, she matched her outfit with her car by sporting a crisp white polo and a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap. Those who followed the recent presidential race know that the hat and its slogan became an emblem for Trump’s campaign.

The outfit sparked confusion among fans and the transgender community. After Trump announced the military ban, Jenner, who frequently advocates for transgender rights after her own experience transitioning, voiced her opinion on Twitter, lambasting Trump’s transphobic plan.

“There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?” Jenner wrote while retweeting a Trump tweet vowing he would stand up for LGBTQ rights.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star further criticized the president on her website, where she cited 19 countries that had integrated transgender people into their military services with no problem.

“Over the past two years I have met the most inspiring trans people, and I can testify to the trans community’s incredible resilience and perseverance in the face of enormous discrimination and hate,” Jenner wrote. “We are strong, we are beautiful, and we will win. The President must ask himself which side of history he will be on—and reverse his position immediately.”

Given Jenner’s vocal disapproval of Trump’s ban, fans were upset to see her wearing a MAGA hat, calling it hypocritical. The reality star also received backlash when she initially spoke out against Trump, considering her long history of supporting him and her vote for him in the recent election.

In an April interview with CNN, Jenner tried to explain herself, clarifying that she supports Trump in some policies and doesn’t support him in others. “I don’t support him in everything that he does, but we needed to shake the system up,” she said.