Busy Philipps’s Daughter Dressed up Like Her for Halloween, and It’s Uncanny

Celebrity daughters looking like their celebrity moms isn’t a new thing. We’ve seen it happen with Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes, and, obviously, time and again with Ava Philippe and Reese Witherspoon. But we have to admit: Busy Philipps‘s recent Instagram of her daughter dressing like her for Halloween has to take the cake for most uncanny celebrity-mom-daughter doppelgänger ever.

On Friday, the 38-year-old actress posted a photo of her 9-year-old daughter, Birdie Leigh Silverstein, dressed exactly like her for what we presume to be an early Halloween the costume. In the photo, Birdie, dressed in oversized white sunglasses, a boho floral-print dress, and spiffy white sneakers, can be seen carrying a measuring glass filled with coffee while looking at an iPhone.

Judging from how engrossed she looks with her iPhone (which sports a phone case with the phrase, “chill pills), Birdie, who also had her hair tied up in a very Busy Philipps high ponytail and was wearing dangly poof-ball earrings, is clearly trying to channel the actress-turned-social media star. (If you didn’t know, Philipps’s LOL-inducing Instagram stories are to die for.)

And, judging from her mom’s Instagram caption, it seems like Birdie pulled it off. “I👏🏻Am👏🏻Dead👏🏻. 😂 😂😂😂,” Philipps wrote.

I👏🏻Am👏🏻Dead👏🏻. 😂 😂😂😂 A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Now, usually here is the part where we recommend Birdie’s outfit as an A-plus way to dress as Philipps for Halloween. But, given that there’s no way we could ever trump the 9-year-old’s ensemble, we might as well not even try. Welp—at least there’s next year.