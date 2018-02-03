25 Perfect Brunch Outfit Ideas That Will Make Your Friends Swoon

Ah, brunch. It’s a high point of the weekend after a long work week, most likely on a Saturday or Sunday morning—or afternoon—after a late night out with friends. The best part of brunch (besides endless mimosas, of course) is obviously, getting dressed. The requirements: something that you can throw on that looks effortlessly chic, and also has a touch of irreverence, because it is the weekend after all.

When you’re digging through your closet, remember that while you should be 100-percent comfy in your brunch outfit, we’re not telling you to step into Balthazar wearing pajama pants and a hoodie. There’s a good chance you’re hungover, and may or may not be about to indulge in avocado toast, eggs benedict, and pancakes. Think oversized sweaters, your favorite pair of jeans, and forgiving maxi dresses.

Ahead, click through 25 street-style stars who nailed the weekend brunch look, and then style your own.