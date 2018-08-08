Why Brooklyn Decker Plans to Chop Off Her Hair in the Name of Minimalism

Not only is Brooklyn Decker an actress and former model. She’s also an entrepreneur. And a mother. Her secret to getting it all done? Minimalism.

“I’ve just cut out the fat,” Decker tells StyleCaster at Wednesday’s BlogHer18 Creators Summit conference in New York City. “When you’re an entrepreneur—let alone a parent—and you have another job, there’s just no time.”

So for Decker, life is all about simplification.

That commitment to efficiency is one of the things that led Decker to create the app Finery with her friend and business partner, Whitney Casey. Finery is basically your entire closet—conceptualized in a single app. The program combs through your email to find clothing receipts and builds a virtual representation of your wardrobe for you. From there, you can create outfits, get styling ideas and compartmentalize your closet (work clothes in one folder, vacation clothes in another).

“I have all my looks created ahead of time, so I can just go on my phone and pick something to wear,” Decker explains. “I want to spend time with my kids. I don’t want to spend extra time finding the perfect look for an audition, friend’s wedding or business meeting.”

Not to mention, Finery’s also turned Decker into a more efficient shopper. “When you’re getting ready for an event, a job interview or even a dinner, your first instinct is not, necessarily, to look inside your closet and figure out what to wear,” she explains. “It should be. People feel like they have nothing to wear, so they go buy something—meanwhile they’re shopping redundantly, buying stuff they already own.”

After using the app, Decker quickly discovered she was a little too into overall shopping. “I have an abundance of overalls,” she says. “I just buy them in mass quantities. So I really cut back on buying overalls.”

But that’s not the only thing she’s cutting back on. “I’m all about minimalism lately—minimal makeup, minimal hair,” she says. “I’m chopping off my hair this weekend.” Yup, her desire to streamline her life runs that deep. Seriously, we commend her (and we’re not the only ones who can’t wait to see her haircut, right?).