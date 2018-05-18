Who Is the Next Heir to the British Royal Throne After Queen Elizabeth II?

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding and the recent birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, we can’t help but wonder what the current order for ascension to the British royal throne is now. And though we know that William and Harry’s wives will likely never be sovereign, we aren’t too sure about the other members of the British royal family who might not make as many headlines but still play a powerful part in the family’s history.
According to common law, the Crown is inherited by the monarch’s children in order of age, and in the case of a monarch who has no children, the Crown will go to the near collateral line, such as a niece or nephew. Though the law used to prioritize male offspring over their sisters (meaning that a younger brother would take the throne before his older sister), the rule was changed in 2013 after the passage of the Succession of the Crown Act, banning discrimination based on gender. (As noted by Town and Country, the act only applies to those born after October 28, 2011, meaning that royals born before it will still have to follow the sexist rule.)
With these laws and the recent birth of Kate and William’s baby boy, the succession to the British throne has had a serious overhaul in the past decade. Find out who’s next in line after Queen Elizabeth II.
1. Charles, Prince of Wales
Age: 69
Relation: eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II
2. Prince William, Duke of Wales
Age: 35
Relation: eldest child of Prince Charles; grandson of Queen Elizabeth II
3. Prince George of Cambridge
Age: 4
Relation: eldest child of Prince William; great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II
4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Age: 3
Relation: second-eldest child of Prince William; great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II
5. Prince Louis of Cambridge
Age: 1 month
Relation: youngest child of Prince William; great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II
6. Prince Henry of Wales (Prince Harry)
Age: 33
Relation: youngest child of Prince Charles; grandson of Queen Elizabeth II
7. Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Age: 58
Relation: third-eldest child and second-eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II
8. Princess Beatrice of York
Age: 29
Relation: eldest child of Prince Andrew; granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II
9. Princess Eugenie of York
Age: 28
Relation: youngest daughter of Prince Andrew; granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II
10. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Age: 54
Relation: youngest child and third-eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II
11. James, Viscount Severn
Age: 10
Relation: youngest child and only son of Prince Edward; grandson of Queen Elizabeth II
12. Lady Louise Windsor
Age: 14
Relation: eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward; granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II
Anne, Princess Royal
Age: 67
Relation: second-eldest child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II
14. Peter Phillips
Age: 40
Relation: eldest child of Princess Anne; grandson of Queen Elizabeth II
15. Savannah Phillips; 16. Isla Phillips
Savannah
Age: 7
Relation: eldest child of Peter Phillips; great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II
Isla
Age: 6
Relation: youngest child of Peter Phillips; great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II
17. Zara Tindall
Age: 37
Relation: youngest child of Princess Anne; granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II
18. Mia Tindall
Age: 4
Relation: only child of Zara Tindall; great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
