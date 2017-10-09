StyleCaster
20 Vibrant Pieces of Wall Art to Brighten Up Your Space

Kristen Bousquet
For the summer months, we’re constantly surrounded by bright hues, neon tones, and tropical shades, but as the months get colder, so do our color palettes for most things—even our home decor. If you’re not quite ready to let go of the bright, happy colors, hanging some bright wall art is one way to keep them in your atmosphere.

From art prints showing off color details of your favorite gemstone to canvases with a cheeky feminist messages, these vibrant art prints will liven up any room in your home.

Shop some of our favorite bright wall art pieces, ahead.

Monstera Print Wall Art, $6; at Etsy

Rose Quartz and Serenity Agate, $16; at Society 6

Kimberley Dhollander Green Paradise Art Print, $19+; at Urban Outfitters

Waiting for Summer Print, $23; at Society 6

Abstract Art Print, $5; at Etsy

Donut Cactus in Bloom, $20; at Society 6

Cali Vibe Art Print, $18; at Society 6

On the Brain Print, $41; at Society 6

Feminist Art Print, $12; at Etsy

bye Art Print $47; at Society 6

Together Art Print, $18; at Society 6

Turquoise Agate Print, $6; at Etsy

Flourish Art Print, $23; at Society 6

Framed Lips Print, $76; at Dormify

Aerial Beach Print, $7; at Etsy

Floral Bed 1, $31; at Society 6

Lady Flowers Art Print, $16; at Society 6

Coffee + Simplicity Wall Art, $23; at Society 6

Pineapple Print, $7; at Etsy

Minimalist Architecture Print, $7; at Etsy

