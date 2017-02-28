Watch the Moment Emma Stone Started Crying Into Brie Larson’s Arms at the Oscars

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Watch the moment Emma Stone started sobbing backstage at the Oscars and then try not to cry. We dare you. [Cosmopolitan]

Just your daily reminder that Hillary Clinton is a boss. [Refinery29]

Today in toddlers who dress better than all of us, here are 21 kid ‘grammers you should follow. [Fashionista]

Speaking of toddlers, here’s how to wear the overall dress trend without looking like one. [Marie Claire]

Ulta is having a major sale on all things NYX right now, including the cult-favorite Color Correcting Concealer Palette. [Allure]

It’s universal: The dressing room struggle is real. [Racked]

The good news about Dior’s $710 “We Should All Be Feminists” t-shirt is that a percentage of proceeds will go to Charity. [Elle]