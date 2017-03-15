StyleCaster
Share

20 Creative Bridal Party Gifts Your Bridesmaids Will Love

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Creative Bridal Party Gifts Your Bridesmaids Will Love

by
Bridal Party Gifts
20 Start slideshow

As a thanks for all the work your bridal party has put into your wedding—and to say thanks for being an amazing friend, sister or other family member—bridal party gifts are an absolute must. Plus, they’re a great way for your party to remember all the feels from your special day.

MORE: 113 Wedding Dress Ideas to Steal from Bridal Fashion Week

Because there’s a fine line between bridal party gifts that are sweet and sentimental and those that are, well, corny, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks, including chic mugs, minimalistic jewelry, colorful tote bags, and monogrammed bath robes. We also love that most of these items can be customized to make them even more special for your ladies on your big day.

Click through the slideshow for some bridal party gift ideas.

MORE: 35 Instagrams That’ll Make You Want a Courthouse Wedding

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

I Can't Even Without You Bridesmaid Mug, $12; at Francescas

Pop & Suki Customized Camera Bag, $195+; at Pop and Suki

Rustic Wedding Personalized Hangers, $3; at Etsy

Mother Of The Bride Tote, $18+; at Etsy

Personalized Gold Canvas Shopper Tote, $39.50; at Beau Coup

Best Party Ever Picture Frame, $16; at Francescas

Bachelorette Party Headband, $8.95; at Beau Coup

Faux Leather Compact Mirror, $16.98; at The Knot Shop

Personalized Gift Box, $24.50; at Beau Coup

Foldable Flats Pocket Shoes, $16.98; at The Knot Shop

Personalized Floral Silk Kimono Robe, $59.95; at Beau Coup

Minimergency Kit for Bridesmaids, $18; at Pinch Provisions

Wedding Favor Soap (Pack of 20), $44; at Etsy

Personalized Relaxed Bridal Party Shirts, $28.95+; at Beau Coup

Personalized Polished Rose Gold Flask, $22.95; at Beau Coup

Rose Gold Pendant Necklace, $18.50; at Etsy

BITE Beauty Customized Lip Color, $35+; at BITE Beauty

Personalized Bridesmaid Lip Balm Favor, $1.75; at Etsy

Tie the Knot Earrings, $22; at Etsy

Maid of Honor Proposal Gift, $22+; at Etsy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

#WCW: 25 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Lucy Hale

#WCW: 25 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Lucy Hale
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share