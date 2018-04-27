StyleCaster
Share

Breakfast Salads Are a Thing, and Yes, You Should Be Eating Them

What's hot
StyleCaster

Breakfast Salads Are a Thing, and Yes, You Should Be Eating Them

Kaila Stein
by
Breakfast Salads Are a Thing, and Yes, You Should Be Eating Them
8 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Eating a healthy breakfast is kind of like working out first thing in the morning—it sets you on the right track and paves the way for healthier choices throughout the day… or at least yields less guilt when you eat that candy bar at 3 p.m.

MORE: Low-Carb Bowls Are the Best Lazy Lunch Formula

I know what you’re thinking: Salad for breakfast sounds weird, right? Let me convince you otherwise. First, what exactly is a breakfast salad? A breakfast salad is pretty similar to the salad you would make for lunch, except it’s packed with more goodies. Sometimes they can be loaded with more untraditional salad ingredients, like smoked trout and blood oranges. Breakfast salads are less about the lettuce and more about healthy, nutrient-dense toppings that will kick-start your day in a delicious way.

MORE: 17 Recipes That Can Help Fight Allergies

To get you started on your new salad-for-breakfast lifestyle, we rounded up eight delicious, fresh salad recipes perfect for busy weekday mornings.

Originally posted on SheKnows.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8
STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads |
Breakfast Salad With Feta & Egg

This salad is kind of like a deconstructed plate of eggs and toast. Torn croutons, crumbled feta, avocado and tomatoes round out this delicious bowl of breakfast greens. 

Photo: Sprouted Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads | Savory Yogurt Bowl With Cucumbers & Melon
Savory Yogurt Bowl With Cucumbers & Melon

Who said salad has to have lettuce? Top your morning yogurt with fresh cucumber, melon and spiced warm chickpeas for a light yet filling breakfast. 

Photo: Green Kitchen Stories
STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads | Brown Rice Kale Salad
Brown Rice Kale Salad

Use up last night's brown rice in this healthy and filling salad. Pepitas and sesame seeds add a crunch to this bowl of greens

Photo: Well And Full
STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads |
Smoked Trout, Snow Pea & Fennel Salad

This smoked trout salad is packed with bold flavors and comes together in no time. 

Photo: Olive Magazine
STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads |
Citrus Farmers Market Salad

This fresh and light salad is loaded with fresh cara cara oranges, blood oranges and grapefruit and drizzled with a simple lemon-shallot vinaigrette to bring the citrus flavor full circle. 

Photo: What's Gaby Cooking
STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads | Avocado Citrus Crunch Salad With Oat Croutons
Avocado Citrus Crunch Salad With Oat Croutons

This salad will become your new favorite breakfast — fresh citrus, avocado slices and savory oat clusters drizzled with a tangy buttermilk dressing. 

STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads | Persimmon & Pear Salad With Spicy Pecans & Blue Cheese
Persimmon & Pear Salad With Spicy Pecans & Blue Cheese

Sweet persimmon and crisp pear are balanced out by salty, creamy blue cheese and spicy nuts in this winning fruit salad from Alison Roman's cookbook, Dining In

Photo: The Traders Table
STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads | Smoked Salmon & Avocado Salad
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Salad

Arugula, avocado, cucumber and smoked salmon are topped with a homemade citrusy ponzu dressing in this bright protein-packed salad

Photo: Season With Spice

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebs Who Have Embraced Their Facial Birthmarks

Celebs Who Have Embraced Their Facial Birthmarks
  • STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads |
  • STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads | Savory Yogurt Bowl With Cucumbers & Melon
  • STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads | Brown Rice Kale Salad
  • STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads |
  • STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads |
  • STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads | Avocado Citrus Crunch Salad With Oat Croutons
  • STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads | Persimmon & Pear Salad With Spicy Pecans & Blue Cheese
  • STYLECASTER | Breakfast Salads | Smoked Salmon & Avocado Salad
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share