These Bralette Tops to Keep on Heavy Rotation This Summer

Lauren Caruso
Remember four or five years ago when crop-tops became a thing (again) and every single adult made the same joke asking you where the other half of your shirt was? This is sort of like that, only now you’ve had a while to think of a comeback. In all seriousness, bralette tops—or cropped, tank-style tops that usually look a bit like a bustier—have replaced the crop-top as the must-have summer staple. The good news? Anyone can pull it off.

Yep, we’re firm believers that anyone can rock a bralette top as a shirt, no matter your style or body type: Throw one over a shift dress or button-down shirt for a new take on layering at the office, or pair it with an oversized pantsuit and mules for a dinner date. Not keen on showing that much of your stomach? No problem: Grab a pair of high-waist pants or shorts—preferably paper bag-style—and style it with a bralette that hits closer to the hip, rather than the ribcage.

To prove there’s a bralette top out there for everyone (we’re not kidding), we found 17 of our favorites—a floral style, a tie-up iteration, and even one with cap-sleeves for the modest among us—for you to rock all summer long.

Cute Bra Tops—Reformation Palms Top

Reformation Palms Top, $58; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Cutest Bra Tops—Cienne The Chrissie Top

Cienne The Chrissie Top, $285; at Cienne

Photo: Cienne
Cutest Bra Tops—Madewell Crop Top In Rhoda Stripe

Madewell Crop Top in Rhoda Stripe, $49.50; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
Cute Bra Tops—Silence + Noise Tiny Ribbed Knit Tank Top

Silence + Noise Tiny Ribbed Knit Tank Top, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Cute Bra Tops—Kimchi Blue Elaina Ruffle Cropped Tank Top

Kimchi Blue Elaina Ruffle Cropped Tank Top, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Cutest Bra Tops—Zara Crop Top With Knot

Zara Crop Top with Knot, $29.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Cutest Bra Tops—Elizabeth And James Chandler Bra Top

Elizabeth and James Chandler Bra Top, $125; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Cutest Bra Tops—Petite Studio Velvet Bra Top

Petite Studio Velvet Bra Top, $79; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio
Cute Bra Tops—Topshop Stitchy Crochet Bralet

Topshop Stitchy Crochet Bralet, $30; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Cute Bra Tops—Farrow Clare Wrap Top

Farrow Clare Wrap Top, $68; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Cute Bra Tops—Finder's Keepers Arabella Crop Top

Finder’s Keepers Arabella Crop Top, $115; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker
Cute Bra Tops—Maryam Nassir Zadeh Playa Tank

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Playa Tank, $215; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
Cute Bra Tops—Pari Desai Hana Sweater Bra

Pari Desai Hana Sweater Bra, $40; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Cute Bra Tops—Mango Lace Bralette Top In Coral

Mango Lace Bralette Top in Coral, $19.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Cute Bra Tops—Yumi Kim Hey Baby Crop Top

Yumi Kim Hey Baby Crop Top, $98; at Spring

Photo: Spring
Cute Bra Tops—Marni Ryon Printed Crepe de Chine Bra Top

Marni Ryon Printed Crepe de Chine Bra Top, $234; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Cute Bra Tops—Naanaa Cross Front Bra Top

Naanaa Cross Front Bra Top, $38; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

