These Bralette Tops to Keep on Heavy Rotation This Summer

Remember four or five years ago when crop-tops became a thing (again) and every single adult made the same joke asking you where the other half of your shirt was? This is sort of like that, only now you’ve had a while to think of a comeback. In all seriousness, bralette tops—or cropped, tank-style tops that usually look a bit like a bustier—have replaced the crop-top as the must-have summer staple. The good news? Anyone can pull it off.

Yep, we’re firm believers that anyone can rock a bralette top as a shirt, no matter your style or body type: Throw one over a shift dress or button-down shirt for a new take on layering at the office, or pair it with an oversized pantsuit and mules for a dinner date. Not keen on showing that much of your stomach? No problem: Grab a pair of high-waist pants or shorts—preferably paper bag-style—and style it with a bralette that hits closer to the hip, rather than the ribcage.

To prove there’s a bralette top out there for everyone (we’re not kidding), we found 17 of our favorites—a floral style, a tie-up iteration, and even one with cap-sleeves for the modest among us—for you to rock all summer long.