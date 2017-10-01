StyleCaster
What All Six of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Kids Look Like Now

by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

From as early as I can remember, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been plagued by rumors about how many children they bring into their family. Well, turns out the joke is on critics, as the one-time power couple, who filed for divorce in September 2016, raised six beautiful children. And though we didn’t see much of the Jolie-Pitt children when they were babies (understandable, considering how much their parents wanted to shield them from the toxic world of Hollywood), we’ve seen more and more of them as they’ve aged into teenagers. In fact, all six recently stepped out of the first time together at the premiere of Jolie’s new film, “First They Killed My Father.”

And though you might not know Brangelina’s kids might not be household names just yet, don’t be too surprised if in 10 years, they end up being just as big as their parents. To brush up on the trajectory of the Jolie-Pitt family, we assembled a now and then gallery of all six of Brangelina’s kids. See how Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Pax, and Knox grew up, ahead.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie
May 2, 2003

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, at age 2, with mom Angelina Jolie in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie
August 25, 2007

Pax Jolie-Pitt, at age 3, with mom Angelina Jolie at Central Park in New York city.

Photo: Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt
November 27, 2005

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, at age 11 months, with dad Brad Pitt at New Tokyo International Airport in Narita, Japan.

Photo: Getty Images
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie
June 6, 2007

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, at age 1, with mom Angelina Jolie in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt
December 4, 2010

Knox Jolie-Pitt, at age 2, with dad Brad Pitt at Lee's Art Shop in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
December 4, 2010

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, age 2, with mom Angelina Jolie at Lee's Art Shop in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and kids
September 11, 2017

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9; Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 16; Pax Jolie-Pitt, 13; Knox Jolie-Pitt, 9; Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11; Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12; with mom Angelina Jolie at a screening of "First They Killed My Father" in Toronto, Canada.

Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and kids
September 14, 2017

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11; Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9; Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12; and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 9, at the premiere of 'First They Killed My Father' in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt with Angelina Jolie
September 14, 2017

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 16, and Pax Jolie-Pitt, 13, with mom Angelina Jolie at the premiere of "First They Killed My Father" in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images

