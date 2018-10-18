StyleCaster
Boyfriend Blazers Are Back and More Statement-Making Than Ever

Lindsey Lanquist

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Boyfriend Blazers Are Back and More Statement-Making Than Ever
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images (3); Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Though many spend autumn cozied up in the softest sweaters and cardigans they can find, my quest for warmth usually leads me elsewhere—specifically, to a land of flannel button-downs and (usually wool) boyfriend blazers. These structured basics don’t epitomize comfort the same way their knit counterparts might, but they offer a surprising amount of warmth.

They serve as my autumnal armor, protecting me from New York’s most blustery days. Plus, they keep me looking sharp as hell.

But this article is less an homage to the underrated powers of flannel button-downs and boyfriend blazers as it is a celebration of the fact that they’re everywhere this fall. The flannel button-down portion of that statement shouldn’t surprise you—they’re always everywhere, every fall. But boyfriend blazers? They’re in higher supply than I’ve ever seen them, and they’re so diverse that anyone—regardless of aesthetic—could certainly find something to turn them on to the trend.

Like glitz and glitter? Neiman Marcus has your back. More into Clueless-worthy plaids? Urban Outfitters and Topshop have them in spades. What about looser satin pieces? Or cozier velvet ones? Or sharp, tailored, ’80s-rock-band-inspired ones? Check, check and specific—but check. Revolve offers all of those and more.

As temperatures continue to drop, time is increasingly of the essence. So instead of sending you out into this boyfriend-blazer-filled world and telling you to fend for yourself, we’ve created something of a guide for you. Ahead, you’ll find 29 of the coolest boyfriend blazers on the market right now—complete with links that’ll let you shop directly from our gallery.

Because sweaters might be warm, but boyfriend blazers are cool. (And warm. They’re also warm.)

1 of 29
Theory Tuxedo Blazer
Theory Tuxedo Blazer

The top half of a seriously retro power suit.

Theory tuxedo blazer, $585 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
MSGM Double-Breasted Corduroy Blazer
MSGM Double-Breasted Corduroy Blazer

Equal parts cozy and statement-making.

MSGM double-breasted corduroy blazer, $664 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Michelle Mason Boxy Blazer
Michelle Mason Boxy Blazer

Comfy, sleek and glam—all at once.

Michelle Mason boxy blazer, $387 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
ELLIATT Amore Jacquard Blazer
ELLIATT Amore Jacquard Blazer

Patchwork floral jacquard? Sign us up.

ELLIATT Amore jacquard blazer, $199 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Cinq à Sept Fringe Violetta Blazer
Cinq à Sept Fringe Violetta Blazer

Who can resist a little thoughtfully placed fringe detailing? (Spoiler alert: Not us.)

Cinq a Sept fringe Violetta blazer, $595 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Checkered Double-Breasted Blazer
Checkered Double-Breasted Blazer

Like Clueless—if Clueless got a hipster AF makeover.

Checkered double-breasted blazer, $50 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Chloe Boyfriend Jacket
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Chloe Boyfriend Jacket

All the sophistication of a blazer, with all the comfort of pajamas.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Chloe boyfriend blazer, $198 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Flynn Skye x Revolve Jayla Jacket
Flynn Skye x Revolve Jayla Jacket

Combine it with its skirt counterpart for a retro-cute power suit, or wear it over jeans to go full casual.

Flynn Skye x Revolve Jayla jacket, $211 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Mira Jacket
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Mira Jacket

Summon Valentine's Day year round with the help of this punchy suit.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Mira jacket, $228 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Vintage Oversized Blazer
Vintage Oversized Blazer

The kind of thing you'd steal from your dad's closet (if you and your dad were the same size, of course).

Vintage oversized blazer, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Valentina Shah Carlotta Boyfriend Jacket
Valentina Shah Carlotta Boyfriend Jacket

Part robe, part blazer—all comfy-cute.

Valentina Shah Carlotta boyfriend jacket, $702 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Dante Blazer
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Dante Blazer

The boxy cut makes this all kinds of fun.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Dante blazer, $198 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Norma Kamali Double-Breasted Jacket
Norma Kamali Double-Breasted Jacket

Three words: millennial pink velvet.

Norma Kamali double-breasted jacket, $295 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Check Double-Breasted Blazer
Check Double-Breasted Blazer

A mod take on the classic plaid boyfriend blazer.

Check double-breasted blazer, $75 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
Mara Hoffman Fatima Jacket
Mara Hoffman Fatima Jacket

Cropped sleeves, boxy cut, short V-neck—can't lose.

Mara Hoffman Fatima jacket, $425 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Tibi Tartan Oversized Tuxedo Blazer
Tibi Tartan Oversized Tuxedo Blazer

Because two plaids are more fun than one.

Tibi tartan oversized tuxedo blazer, $895 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
BLANKNYC Double-Breasted Corduroy Jacket
BLANKNYC Double-Breasted Corduroy Jacket

So sharp you'll be looking for excuses to wear it. So soft you'll never want to take it off.

BLANKNYC double-breasted corduroy jacket, $98 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
L'Agence Chamberlain Blazer
L'Agence Chamberlain Blazer

Now that's a statement blazer.

L'Agence Chamberlain blazer, $595 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Moonlight Velvet Blazer
Moonlight Velvet Blazer

Because we can't resist velvet anything in the fall.

Moonlight velvet blazer, $328 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Double-Breasted Corduroy Blazer
Double-Breasted Corduroy Blazer

Baby blue. Boxy. Corduroy. Need I say more?

Double-breasted corduroy blazer, $119 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Chloe Boyfriend Jacket
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Chloe Boyfriend Jacket

The minimalist would pair this head-turning blazer with a white tee and jeans. The maximalist would buy the matching bralette and pants and wear the whole damn power suit.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Chloe boyfriend jacket, $228 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Sablyn Magnolia Leather Jacket
Sablyn Magnolia Leather Jacket

Leather statement blazers are totally on the menu.

Sablyn magnolia leather jacket, $1,945 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Theory Power Blazer
Theory Power Blazer

Great during fall—even better during the holidays.

Theory Power blazer, $495 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
BCBGMAXAZRIA Houndstooth Plaid Blazer
BCBGMAXAZRIA Houndstooth Plaid Blazer

The simplest way into a seriously sleek trend.

BCBGMAXAZRIA houndstooth plaid blazer, $298 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Rag & Bone Ellie Blazer
Rag & Bone Ellie Blazer

Your favorite trench, rendered in blazer form.

Rag & Bone Ellie blazer, $595 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Just Female Holmes Plaid Blazer
Just Female Holmes Plaid Blazer

A little patriotic—and very, very chic.

Just Female Holmes plaid blazer, $140 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Alice + Olivia Jace Sequin Tux Blazer
Alice + Olivia Jace Sequin Tux Blazer

Consider this your excuse to book the next flight to Las Vegas you see.

Alice + Olivia Jace sequin tux blazer, $595 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
L'Academie the Lynn Blazer
L'Academie the Lynn Blazer

The black detail on the collar takes this from simple to striking.

L'Academie the Lynn blazer, $198 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Kitty Jacket
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Kitty Jacket

So vintage. So fun. And oh-so cozy.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Kitty jacket, $198 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.

