Boyfriend Blazers Are Back and More Statement-Making Than Ever

Though many spend autumn cozied up in the softest sweaters and cardigans they can find, my quest for warmth usually leads me elsewhere—specifically, to a land of flannel button-downs and (usually wool) boyfriend blazers. These structured basics don’t epitomize comfort the same way their knit counterparts might, but they offer a surprising amount of warmth.

They serve as my autumnal armor, protecting me from New York’s most blustery days. Plus, they keep me looking sharp as hell.

But this article is less an homage to the underrated powers of flannel button-downs and boyfriend blazers as it is a celebration of the fact that they’re everywhere this fall. The flannel button-down portion of that statement shouldn’t surprise you—they’re always everywhere, every fall. But boyfriend blazers? They’re in higher supply than I’ve ever seen them, and they’re so diverse that anyone—regardless of aesthetic—could certainly find something to turn them on to the trend.

Like glitz and glitter? Neiman Marcus has your back. More into Clueless-worthy plaids? Urban Outfitters and Topshop have them in spades. What about looser satin pieces? Or cozier velvet ones? Or sharp, tailored, ’80s-rock-band-inspired ones? Check, check and specific—but check. Revolve offers all of those and more.

As temperatures continue to drop, time is increasingly of the essence. So instead of sending you out into this boyfriend-blazer-filled world and telling you to fend for yourself, we’ve created something of a guide for you. Ahead, you’ll find 29 of the coolest boyfriend blazers on the market right now—complete with links that’ll let you shop directly from our gallery.

Because sweaters might be warm, but boyfriend blazers are cool. (And warm. They’re also warm.)