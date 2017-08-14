19 Rad Boots Outfits to Copy for Fall

After spending your summer gallivanting in cute sandals and open-toe mules, the unfortunate reality is that it’s almost time to pack all your warm-weather shoes away. But if there’s ever a reason to cheer up, it’s all the awesome boots to come. While not everything looks great with a thong sandal (okay fine, almost nothing looks good with a thong sandal), styling boots is fairly simple.

Whether you opt to pair velvet ankle booties with your favorite cropped boyfriend jeans or go with an over-the-knee iteration worn with a mini skirt, it’s not hard to find inspiration everywhere. With that in mind, we found some of our favorite boots outfits for your bookmarking pleasure. Ahead, 19 ways to style the best of the best.