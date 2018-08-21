24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment

I have a hard time walking by a vintage store without popping in for a quick visit. I often leave empty-handed, but for me, the experience is less about shopping and more about looking. There’s something very cool about walking into a room lined from floor to ceiling with thrifted treasures—sequined dresses, hyper-saturated accessories and shiny vinyl finds. Every piece is both incredibly interesting; considered in tandem, they create a kind of material fairytale.
This feeling isn’t unique to vintage stores. I’ve experienced the same mercantile fantasy while venturing into antique shops, wandering around artisan markets and more recently, losing myself in bone inlay furniture deep dives on Pinterest.
It feels strange to compare a genre of furniture to a full-blown tactile marketplace, but bone inlay furniture—with all its intricate designs, vivid colors and artful shapes—demands to be treated differently than the stuff you’d find at IKEA or Pottery Barn. It’s so much more interesting to look at than standard furniture; every piece is a kind of patterned masterpiece—one that takes center stage in any room.
What’s better: It’s genuinely easy to decorate with. Bone inlay furniture does the work for you. It offers interest, complexity—all you have to do is throw some books on top of your bone inlay dresser, or place a simple lamp atop your bone inlay nightstand, or put a bone inlay mirror on your standard chest of drawers.
Here, you’ll find 24 of the loveliest pieces of bone inlay furniture I’ve come across in my recent home decor rabbit hole. Whether or not you’re in the market for new furniture, you’ll surely enjoy looking at these stunning pieces.
Scroll Vine Inlay Drum Side Table
Bone inlay pieces can go from statement-making to subtle—the proof is in the palette.
Scroll vine inlay drum side table, $698 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Mandir Yellow Bone Inlay Mirror
Even if you can't commit to a massive piece of furniture, you can stock up on pretty decor pieces, like this chartreuse mirror.
Mandir yellow bone inlay mirror, $338 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Optical Inlay Desk
A desk so pretty you'll want to sit and work at it all day.
Optical inlay desk, $1,598 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Bone Inlay Geometric Bedside
A perfect pop of pink for any room.
Bone inlay geometric bedside, $425 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Bone Inlay End Table
A more abstract spin on bone inlay.
Bone inlay end table, $410 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Bone Inlay Floral Chest
Pretty and practical.
Bone inlay floral chest, $800 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Floral Inlay Lamp Base
Not into saturated colors? No problem.
Floral inlay lamp base, $198 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Flagstaff Side Table
Because "bone inlay" and "crisp, geometric designs" aren't mutually exclusive.
Flagstaff side table, $798 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Parsons Floor Mirror
Versatile enough to put in any room. Dynamic enough to make a statement when you do.
Parsons floor mirror, $439 at West Elm
Photo:
West Elm.
Optical Inlay Nightstand
This nightstand would look great with your printed bedspread.
Optical inlay nightstand, $648 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Waterfall Inlay Console Table
A console table with a unique silhouette.
Waterfall inlay console table, $1,298 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Parsons Wall Mirror
Turn any chest of drawers into a vanity by placing this mirror on top.
Parsons wall mirror, $279 at West Elm
Photo:
West Elm.
Raspberry Mother of Pearl Cupboard
The maximalists reading this article are already dreaming up ways to work this beauty into a room that's already full of colors and prints.
Raspberry mother of pearl cupboard, $529 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Bone Inlay Picture Frame
A classic picture frame with an intricate twist.
Bone inlay picture frame, $35 at CB2
Photo:
CB2.
Bone Inlay Jenny Stool
Show me a cuter stool. I dare you.
Bone inlay Jenny stool, $204 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Grace Bone Inlay Floor Mirror
The coolest way to dress up a corner of your home.
Grace bone inlay floor mirror, $699 at CB2
Photo:
CB2.
Hexagonal Inlay Side Table
All kinds of dynamic.
Hexagonal inlay side table, $348 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Parsons Round Mirror
Super easy to work into any space—also super affordable.
Parsons round mirror, $279 at West Elm
Photo:
West Elm.
Bone Inlay Hexagon Table
Sure to get you all kinds of compliments.
Bone inlay hexagon table, $679 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Bone Inlay Storage Nightstand
Simple, practical and anything but basic.
Bone inlay storage nightstand, $698 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthrpologie.
Ikat Inlay Drum Side Table
Bone inlay for the Ikat over.
Ikat inlay drum side table, $698 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Taylor Bone Inlay Side Table
A side table so sleek it doubles as a sculpture.
Taylor Bone inlay side table, $499 at CB2
Photo:
CB2.
Handmade Bone Inlay Box
Store all your jewelry inside this intricate handmade box.
Handmade bone inlay box, $140 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Olivia Traditional Bone Inlay Wall Mirror
Works just as well horizontally as it does vertically.
Olivia traditional bone inlay wall mirror, $449 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.