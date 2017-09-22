Blue Ivy Picks Out Clothes for Beyoncé’s Twins, and It’s Beyond Adorable

Could Beyoncé be walking the red carpet in a Blue Ivy original sometime soon? According to a source for Us Weekly, Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s 5-year-old daughter is exercising her fashion skills as a personal stylist to the couple’s newborn twins, Remi and Sir.

But, of course, these are the Knowles-Carters we’re talking about. Blue isn’t dressing her siblings in just any run-of-the-mill baby clothes. Per the source, Blue has an affinity high-end designers like Gucci, Lilly Pulitzer, and Dolce & Gabbana, and will make sure her little brother and sister have the same taste. “She’s always picking out cute clothes for them,” the source said.

However, that doesn’t mean that the mom of three is just sitting back as Blue stocks Remi and Sir’s closets. Given that she has her own activewear line, IVY PARK, the 36-year-old singer clearly has an interest in fashion, which is why she often sends out her assistant to shop for her little ones. When her assistant returns, Beyoncé sifts through the purchases to decide which outfits make it into Rumi and Sir’s wardrobes. “She would do the shopping and then bring it home,” the source said. “Beyoncé loved shopping for them.”

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Along with having a final say in her siblings’ outfits, Blue also keeps frequent tabs on her Rumi and Sir—a behavior the source called “great sister instincts.” According to the source, Blue’s first stop after coming home from school is the twins’ nursery. “She’ll run up to see how they’re doing,” the source said. “She’s always checking on them and helping take care of them.”

Though we have yet to see Blue’s styling skills at work, what all this confirms is that not only do we want Blue to be our personal stylist, but also want her to be our big sister.