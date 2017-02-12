Blue Ivy Channels Prince, Wins Best Dressed at the Grammys

To say that Blue Ivy has piqued the interest of pop culture world would be a vast understatement. Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s daughter has been a celebrity in her own right since she was in the womb, with every music video cameo, awards show appearance, and Instagram snap being ooh-ed and ahh-ed over following her birth in 2012. Tonight at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, she gave us another reason to melt: That. Pink. Gucci. Suit.

Channeling the late Prince in a white ruffled top and perfectly tailored blazer, she was the picture of music royalty—accessorizing her ensemble with a glittery pink feline purse.

With the impending arrival of her twin siblings, Blue will soon be sharing the spotlight with two more young Carters. But regardless of where the attention may shift, she’ll always have tonight, when she was the best dressed person at the Grammys.