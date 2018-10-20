Block Heels to Shop (Because Everyone Should Own a Pair of Block Heels)

Before you scroll by this headline thinking we’re about to show you a blast-from-the-past slideshow full of hideous clunkers from the ’70s, pause. Because block heels are neither outdated nor hideous—they’re the underrated staple no closet is complete without. Don’t believe us? Keep reading.
For decades, block heels have offered shoppers a comfortable alternative to high heels. Do you like wearing trendy, statement-making shoes you can actually walk in? We do, too—and block heels are the easiest way to make that happen.
The chunky—ahem, block—heel feels like a wedge without actually being a wedge. Block heels offer all the fun of stilettos without any of the discomfort. If that sounds like a win/win, it’s because it is.
Even better: Block heels have only gotten increasingly cute over time. This season, retailers boast suede, sparkly, fringy, feathered, velvety and studded takes on the classic block heel—just to name a few. And naturally, we want them all.
Ahead, we’ve highlighted 32 of our favorite block heels on the market right now. Whether you stock up on one pair or a few, your feet are sure to thank you later. And your OOTDs probably will, too.
Red Leather Ones
Super modern, and we love the funky shape.
Vince Cachet sandal, $295 at Nordstrom
Feathery Ones
OMG... there's a feather. And a little sparkle.
Sam Edelman Yal sandal, $140 at Nordstrom
White 70s-Inspired Ones
She's got her own belt.
Roger Vivier Podium leather buckle booties, $1,325 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Plaid Ones
We love a contrasting inset.
Burberry Vaughan leather and check block-heel booties, $750 at Neiman Marcus
Iconic Ones
Stace looks good on everybody.
Dinorah StaceFace block-heel pumps, $375 at Neiman Marcus
Glittery Gold Ones
It's almost time to plan a New Year's Eve outfit.
Lillian glitter ankle-strap sandal, $350 at Nordstrom
Green Velvet Ones
Are we Gatsby, or are we human?
Loeffler Randall Celeste crushed velvet block-heel slide sandal, $350 at Neiman Marcus
Lace-Up Ones
Lace-up anything is super-sexy.
Stuart Weitzman Watson tall block-heel combat boots, $698 at Bergdorf Goodman
Classy White Ones
These babies will never go out of style.
Maison Margiela V-neck pointed block-heel pumps, $950 at Neiman Marcus
Sexy Mesh Ones
We love a good mesh—this one might even look cute with some trendy stockings.
Rag & Bone Emmy sandal, $375 at Nordstrom
Glamorous Ones
G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S, yeah.
Stuart Weitzman Irises embellished block-heel loafer, $498 at Neiman Marcus
Strappy Ones
In case anyone is wondering what to buy us for Christmas.
Chloé Rylee lace-up leather boots, $1,390 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Graphic Sock Ones
Socks? Check. Boots? Check. Block-heel? Check.
MM6 Maison Margiela block-heel knit ankle boots, $585 at Barney's New York
White Mule Ones
This shape is so trendy right now. Hop on it before it's too late.
Marsèll block-heel leather mules, $738 at Barney's New York
Woven Ones
For those crisp autumn days when the sun feels extra warm.
Jeffrey Campbell Santoro woven heel, $145 at Urban Outfitters
Denim Ones
Because denim!
Jeffrey Campbell Faye denim mule, $138 at Free People
Bold Ones
A fall necessity, plain and simple.
Dolce & Gabbana velvet heart embellished ankle strap pumps, $995 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Two-Toned Ones
An unexpected (yet gorge) combo of python and suede has us swooning.
Alexandre Birman two-tone python snake/suede block-heel mules, $995 at Bergdorf Goodman
Subtly Sparkly Ones
Perfection, in shoe form.
Jimmy Choo Merril crystal-stud block-heel booties, $1,095 at Bergdorf Goodman
Pink Sparkly Ones
We call these "personality shoes."
Alice + Olivia Demetra sequin block heels, $395 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Studded Cutout Ones
Because anything Alexander Wang does is correct.
Alexander Wang Gabi cutout leather booties, $675 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Lace-Up Mustard Ones
Mustard is the epitome of autumn.
UO Maggie lace-up heel, $59 at Urban Outfitters
Bold, Glamorous Ones
There's no such thing as too much.
Jeffrey Campbell Dance All Night heel, $148 at Free People
Super-Duper Sparkly Ones
If these sparkly pumps are wrong, we don't want to be right.
Jeffrey Campbell sparkle and shine heel, $168 at Free People
Cloggy Cheetah Ones
Hello, Holland? It's America. We'd like to buy you out of your clogs, please.
Matisse downtown clog, $130 at Free People
Warm, Fuzzy Ones
Warm, but not too warm.
UGG Dey Rey genuine shearling sandal, $130 at Nordstrom
Classic Red Ones
These are perfect everyday shoes for work or play...
Everlane The Day heel, $150 at Everlane
...More Pink Sparkly Ones
...but these are strictly for play.
The Delilah Mary Jane in glitter, $108 at Madewell
Studded Snakeskin Ones
Studs + snakeskin = a happy autumn camper.
Sigerson Morrison Apple studded sandal, $350 at Nordstrom
Basic Black Ones
Because everyone needs a staple shoe.
The block-heel sandal, $135 at Everlane
Fringy Ones
We're changing our middle name to "fringe."
Harriet fringe mule, $90 at Sole Society
Glam AF Ones
Speechless.
Dolce & Gabbana suede booties with jeweled block heel, $1,295 at Neiman Marcus
