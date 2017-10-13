22 Blanket Scarves to Give You All the Cozy Feels This Fall and Winter

It’s almost our favorite time of year—blanket scarf season! We all know that blanket scarves are basically essential to every fashionista’s wardrobe during the cold months, but one of the reasons why we’re such a big fan of these scarves is because it’s literally like wearing your own little blanket around—hence the name.

They’re insanely comfortable, warm and remind us of our sacred spot on our couch cozied up watching Netflix. Right? Plus, there’s no need to mess with jewelry, hair or even really worry about the details of your outfit, because blanket scarves are the show-stopper (and best cover-up) this season. Throw on an oversized one and you’re set for the day, or style your blanket scarf as a poncho or wrap.

Ahead, check out 22 of the coziest blanket scarves you’ll need in your life this fall and winter.