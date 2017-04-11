5 Weird Facts You Didn’t Know About Blake Lively

Blake Lively sat down with her pal Michael Kors to play a game of “Fact or Fiction,” and revealed some amazing little-known facts about her past. Turns out that Lively’s first dog had a very strange name, she had a bizarre childhood crush—and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, played the most ridic song ever while she was busy trying to give birth.

Read on to learn five things about Lively that we bet you’ve never heard before.

1. She had her first kiss at 16 years old.

“I was 16, and it was on camera! My first kiss was in a movie,” she said. “I was just so terrified.”

2. Her childhood crush was David Letterman.

“He had my dad’s sense of humor. That really dry sense of humor,” she explained.

3. Her first dog’s name was named 405.

It was named after the L.A. freeway. “They found him on the 405 freeway,” she explained.

4. Ryan Reynolds played “Let’s Get It On” while she was in labor.

“My doctor was laughing so hard that I thought she was gonna drop our baby.”

5. She’s a natural blonde.

This one isn’t such a stretch, since Lively has always been blonde in her professional career. But she did fool Kors. “I’m a natural redhead,” she said, with a completely straight face—and Kors totally fell for it.