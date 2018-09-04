Blake Lively’s Troll of Gigi Hadid’s Short-Shorts Selfie Is Making Us LOL

Much like her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively is hilarious on Instagram. From her clap backs at internet trolls to the many times she’s taken down celebrities (including her husband), the 31-year-old actor is known for her pitch-perfect humor and witty thoughts—and her latest comment on Gigi Hadid’s Instagram is no exception.

Last week, Hadid took to her Instagram to share a picture from her latest cover for Vogue Brasil’s September issue. The picture featured the 23-year-old model with half-up, half-down hair, a baggy sweater and short shorts accentuating her supermodel-long legs. Naturally, Hadid’s Instagram was soon filled with comments from fans who told her how fire she looked in her shorts. But Lively had other plans.

In a comment trolling herself, Lively sarcastically compared herself to Hadid, explaining that the model looks pretty much exactly what she looks like in short shorts after giving birth to two kids with Reynolds. “Freaky. This is EXACTLY what I look like in shorts after two kids,” Lively commented, as discovered by the Instagram, commentsbycelebs.

Lively’s pitch-perfect humor strikes again. (PS: Blake, we’re sure you also look bomb in shorts.)