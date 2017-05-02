StyleCaster
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Made It to Humans Of New York

Lauren Caruso
by
Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made it to Humans of NY and it’s predictably adorable. [@humansofny]

The Kardashians are suing longtime stylist Monica Rose after an apparent “dramatic split.” We’re not sure what went wrong but this outfit’s our best guess. [Page Six]

These are the best memes from last night’s Met Gala. [Elle]

Ariana Grande just got a glow-in-the-dark mani. [Teen Vogue]

Celebrities are very into this kind-of-scary-looking gold sheet mask. [Allure]

Kendall Jenner all but confirmed her relationship with A$AP Rocky last night. [Marie Claire]

Here’s what everyone changed into at the Met Gala afterparty. [Fashionista]

