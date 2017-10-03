Why Blake Lively Went Nude On-Screen for the First Time Ever

Blake Lively doesn’t take nude scenes lightly. The 30-year-old actress is gearing up for the premiere of her new film, “All I See Is You,” a psychological thriller in which she plays a blind woman who suddenly regains her sight. And though Lively called the film “the performance [she’s] most proud of,” she almost didn’t take the role because of a scene that required her to be semi-nude, according to an interview with Vanity Fair.

From the day she began acting, Lively had a no-nudity rule, meaning that when the pitch for “All I See Is You” came her way, she had a serious decision to make. Thinking that she could possibly convince the film’s director, Marc Forster, to write out the nude scene, Lively agreed to see the script. “I thought, well, he is not unmoving,” Lively said. “Let me read it, and if it’s great, then I’ll talk him out of it.”

However, after reading the scene—which depicts the protagonist rediscovering her sexuality after regaining her sight—Lively broke her self-made rule and signed on for the film. Previously considering on-screen nudity as “distracting,” Lively credits Forster’s script for changing her outlook.

“I always find nudity distracting,” she said. “I’m very in love with my husband, but if there’s a pair of boobs out, I’m a human being! You’re like, ‘boobs!‘ It doesn’t mean I’m lusting for them, but when there’s naked boobies, you look at them.”

With her worries assuaged, Lively was able to concentrate on her performance, calling “All I See Is You” the “most intense film” she’s ever worked on. See Lively’s performance for yourself when “All I See Is You” hits theaters October 27.