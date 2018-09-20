The Autumn Essential Your Favorite Celebrities Can’t Get Enough of

It’s not technically fall yet—the Autumnal Equinox doesn’t come for another two days—but your favorite celebrities are already donning their most autumnal duds. Case in point: Just yesterday, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley all stepped out wearing the same damn thing—a black turtleneck.

Hadid’s was more of a sweater; Gerber’s was more of a sweatshirt; and Huntington-Whiteley’s was more of a shirt shirt. But all three pieces were some shade of charcoal-black, and all three of them had long sleeves and a high neck.

This mini-trend is a complete about-face from the late-summer fashion we’ve seen thus far. New York Fashion Week (NYFW) street style was all about mismatched prints, bright colors and embellished accessories—three of summer’s favorite fads.

And celebs—most notably, the Kardashians—have continued wearing all-neon-everything (a palette that feels distinctly summer, and distinctly not fall) every weekend it’s been warm, leaving September feeling like a cooler version of July.

Late-summer style has felt more like a rebellion against autumnal fashion than a slow-and-steady transition into it. Which is why it’s genuinely shocking to see Hadid, Gerber and Huntington-Whiteley hop aboard the fall fashion train in the same exact way on the same exact day.

If you want to spend the next 48 hours clinging to the best of summer style, we don’t blame you. This season’s been full of maximalism, retro revivals and other fun trends. But if you’re down to prepare your wardrobe for the cold weather that—whether we like it or not—is definitely impending, flip through the below slideshow for 11 ways to steal Hadid’s, Gerber’s and Huntington-Whiteley’s looks.