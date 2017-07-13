StyleCaster
15 Black Summer Dresses You’ll Wear All Season Long

15 Black Summer Dresses You’ll Wear All Season Long

Lauren Caruso
by
15 Black Summer Dresses You’ll Wear All Season Long
We get it: Just because the weather is sunny, that doesn’t mean you feel any impetus to change up your usual outfit of black, black, and more black. But we dare you to walk into any retailer between the months of May and August to find more than one option in your favorite hue; it’s just not possible.

That’s where we come in: To keep you from—heaven forbid—having to adjust your color palette for the warm days ahead, we scoured the interwebs to find the best black summer dresses that are anything but gothic. Shop our favorites ahead.

Black Summer Dresses—AYR The Glow knee-length dress with spaghetti straps and soft V-neck

AYR The Glow Dress, $345; at AYR

Photo: AYR
Black Summer Dresses—COS V-neck Caftan knee-length dress with wide three-quarter sleeves

COS V-Neck Caftan Dress, $99; at COS

Photo: COS
Black Summer Dresses—Everlane The Cotton Box Cut Tee Dress

Everlane The Cotton Box-Cut Tee Dress, $25; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Black Summer Dresses—Helmut Lang Sleeve Tie Dress with open shoulder

Helmut Lang Sleeve Tie Dress, $357; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
Black Summer Dresses—Just Female Masha Dress with short sleeves and tie waist

Just Female Masha Dress, $133; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Black Summer Dresses—Etoile Isabel Marant Wesy Cape Dress with belted waist

Etoile Isabel Marant West Cape Dress, $435; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Black Summer Dresses—Kimchi Blue Gianna Ruffle Cold Shoulder Jumpsuit with side cutouts

Kimchi Blue Gianna Ruffle Cold-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Black Summer Dresses—Loeil Myrtle puff sleeves Dress with tie waist

Loeil Myrtle Dress, $138; at Loeil

Photo: Loeil
Black Summer Dresses—Oak + Fort midi Dress H147 with square neck

Oak + Fort Dress H147, $68; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort
Black Summer Dresses—MATIN Bias Cut Pocket Dress with square neckline

MATIN Bias Cut Pocket Dress, $485; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Black Summer Dresses—Pixie Market Cara One Shoulder Dress with side button detail

Pixie Market Cara One-Shoulder Dress, $122; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
Black Summer Dresses—Reformation Rambla Dress with side slight and square neckline

Reformation Rambla Dress, $278; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Black Summer Dresses—Sanctuary off-the-shoulder Emmy Dress

Sanctuary Emmy Dress, $109; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve
Black Summer Dresses—Topshop Embroidered Cupro Slip Dress with soft V-neck and spaghetti straps

Topshop Embroidered Cupro Slip Dress, $55; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Black Summer Dresses—Zara Lace Tuxedo Jump Suit with button detail and V-neck

Zara Lace Tuxedo Jumpsuit, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

