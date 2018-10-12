Witchy Black Street Style Is the Only October Lookbook You Need

October always creates a kind of sartorial dissonance in me. September is never as autumnal as I expect; it’s typically pervaded by late summer weather, and fall doesn’t even technically begin until the last week or so. For about seven days, I whip out my chunkiest knits and coziest scarves, and I trade my saturated summer palette for a more muted, neutral-filled autumn one.
But then October comes. And October demands something darker, spookier and edgier than the rest of autumn. The olive greens, camel browns and mustard yellows I pulled out the week before no longer feel appropriate for the season—only the charcoals and blacks do.
I crave the return to fall fashion, but I also want to celebrate October’s haunted-glam aesthetic while I have it. What’s a girl to do—besides assemble an array of monochromatic, black-on-black ensembles, of course?
The shift from “fall’s finally here!” to “all black everything” isn’t an easy one to make. Like I said before, it inspires a kind of dissonance in my autumn-loving-but-also-Halloween-obsessed heart.
‘Tis the season for putting one aesthetic on hold for 31 days while you wholeheartedly embrace another, and I’ve found the best medicine for this struggle typically involves some combination of perusing incredible black-on-black street style looks and shopping the best black pieces retailers have on offer this season.
I’ve already done the latter. (You can find my magnum opus—a shopping guide of 101 next-level black pieces to shop this fall—on our site.) Which means it’s time to do the former. I’m not lying when I say I spent a full Saturday afternoon combing through photos of street style stars wearing nothing but black (all the while casually watching Daria, a cartoon that felt aesthetically and emotionally appropriate for this journey of mine).
I don’t expect anyone else to be so thoroughly affected by this annual style whiplash that they’d actually be willing to part with a precious Saturday afternoon just to look at street style photos (and watch Daria!). So I went ahead and kept track of the highlights—the darkest, witchiest, edgiest looks I came across. And I’ve chronicled them for you below.
If anything, these looks are sure to get you in the October style spirit—and they might just inspire an ensemble or two, too.
An incredible silhouette made all the more dramatic thanks to some carefully selected black and gold accessories.
Photo:
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
The easiest way to dress up athleisure? Layer on a seriously dark cat-eye.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
Sleek, sophisticated, office-appropriate—and perfect for cold weather.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Berets have made quite the comeback this year. Why not trade your go-to witch hat for one?
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
A quick reminder that charcoal (and the occasional pop of color) has a place in your October wardrobe, too.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Wearing a glam-goth maxi dress is the ultimate power move.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Because some days are warmer than others. And that's what transparent tops are for.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Head-to-toe leather is a hard look to beat.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Something about the bubble umbrella—combined with the plunging black midi dress and bright red velvet shoes—makes this outfit feel distinctly whimsical (in the most October-appropriate way possible).
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Yes, jumpsuits are totally October-appropriate—especially when they're entirely crafted from black leather.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Completely achromatic. (It can be done.)
Photo:
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Because coven-worthy clothing and athletic wear don't have to be mutually exclusive.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Black coats can be statement-makers—it's all about the silhouette.
Photo:
Gotham/Getty Images.
There's no better time of year to whip out your favorite black velvet dress.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The orange eyeshadow elevates this ensemble from pretty October-worthy to definitely October-worthy.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Equal parts cute comfort and structured sophistication.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
All-black-everything—with a pop of October's other favorite hue.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
Because when you're going achromatic, it's worth mixing up the shape of your silhouette.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
An October take on lampshading.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
A Halloween party look that'll have everyone asking if you're actually a witch.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Consider this your excuse to have some serious fun with your hair this month.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Patterns and prints are on the menu, too. (So long as their base is black, of course.)
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
A power suit for early autumn (when it's still warm enough to forgo actual pants).
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Definitive proof that head-to-toe black can be seriously dynamic.
Photo:
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
OK, she's wearing a green coat. But it's so dark we'll let it slide. (Plus, the top/pants/fannypack combo is entirely black.)
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Sticking to one color might unearth some surprisingly stylish fusions. (Who knew lace paired with Converse so well?)
Photo:
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Cropped blazer, long sleeves, thick choker—can't lose.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Juxtapose leather with feathers—and anything else you think will clash. When rendered in all black, it's hard to go wrong.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Floral maxis and puffy coats are no longer mutually exclusive.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Forget costumes—wear your most intricate black dress, instead.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
If you don't already have a black (faux) fur coat, it's probably time to acquire one.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
You could wear this look anywhere.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.