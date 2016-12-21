StyleCaster
30 Outfits That’ll Make You Want a Black Leather Skirt

30 Outfits That’ll Make You Want a Black Leather Skirt

by
30 Outfits That’ll Make You Want a Black Leather Skirt
Summer is long gone, and we’ve finally settled into this season’s heavier pieces like cozy sweaters, oversize coats, and over-the-knee boots — but that doesn’t mean we have to bid adieu to our favorite leather skirt outfit just because the weather is chilly. The best thing about a black skirt is it’s versatility — just layer it with some thick leggings and a warm trench and you’re good to go.

Leather skirts are — in a word — cool, and they’ll add a dose of edge to any outfit. Whether paired with a tucked-in flannel or shrunken sweatshirt and a pair of sneakers, or a tailored blouse and pointy loafers, there’s a way to style a black leather skirt that anyone can get into.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite street style looks from the coolest bloggers around who styled black leather skirts perfectly. Click through our slideshow to get inspiration for winter outfits — and even look ahead to spring.

 

1 of 30
Sincerely Jules
Sincerely Jules

Photo: Sincerely Jules

STockholm Streetstyle
STockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Peace Love shea
Peace Love shea

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Bethany Struble
Bethany Struble

Photo: Bethany Struble

Fake Leather
Fake Leather

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: GRG MRKT
1 Fine Dai
1 Fine Dai

Photo: 1 Fine Dai

Gladys Doris Dave
Gladys Doris Dave

Photo: Gladys Doris Dave

Adenorah
Adenorah

Photo: Adenorah

Cashmere in Style
Cashmere in Style

Photo: Cashmere in Style

Just Another 2
Just Another 2

Photo: Just Another

Fashion Distraction
Fashion Distraction

Photo: Fashion Distraction

Photo: Jared Balle
Ashley Ring my Bell
Ashley Ring my Bell

Photo: Ashley Ring my Bell

Dulceida
Dulceida

Photo: Dulceida

Just Another
Just Another

Photo: Just Another

Photo: 2014 MARCEL FLORUSS
Friend in Fashion
Friend in Fashion

Photo: Friend in Fashion

Kenzas 2
Kenzas 2

Photo: Kenzas

Bambis Armoire
Bambis Armoire

Photo: Bambis Armoire

Gal Meets Glam
Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Bethany Struble 2
Bethany Struble 2

Photo: Bethany Struble

Kenzas
Kenzas

Photo: Kenzas

Stockholm
Stockholm

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Eat Sleep Wear
Eat Sleep Wear

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

Ramihanna
Ramihanna

Photo: Rami Hanna

Mode Rosa 2
Mode Rosa 2

Photo: Mode Rosa

STockholmm
STockholmm

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Sidewalk Ready
Sidewalk Ready

Photo: Sidewalk Ready

Mode Rosa 3
Mode Rosa 3

Photo: Mode Rosa

We Wore What
We Wore What

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Jeff Thibodeau
Mode Rosa
Mode Rosa

Photo: Mode Rosa

Sidewalk Ready 2
Sidewalk Ready 2

Photo: Sidewalk Ready

