30 Outfits That’ll Make You Want a Black Leather Skirt

Summer is long gone, and we’ve finally settled into this season’s heavier pieces like cozy sweaters, oversize coats, and over-the-knee boots — but that doesn’t mean we have to bid adieu to our favorite leather skirt outfit just because the weather is chilly. The best thing about a black skirt is it’s versatility — just layer it with some thick leggings and a warm trench and you’re good to go.

Leather skirts are — in a word — cool, and they’ll add a dose of edge to any outfit. Whether paired with a tucked-in flannel or shrunken sweatshirt and a pair of sneakers, or a tailored blouse and pointy loafers, there’s a way to style a black leather skirt that anyone can get into.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite street style looks from the coolest bloggers around who styled black leather skirts perfectly. Click through our slideshow to get inspiration for winter outfits — and even look ahead to spring.