101 Next-Level Black Pieces to Shop This October

During New York Fashion Week, Bergdorf Goodman unveiled “Noir,” a lookbook that encapsulated the best of what fall fashion had to offer: a whole lot of black clothing.
Noir felt glam, dramatic, spooky, elegant and edgy all at once—with taffeta gowns for the fanciest among us, studded boots for the most badass and spider hair clips for those who crave something a little kitschy-chic.
Black-on-black has long been the unofficial uniform of the fashion set, but few retailers have offered such a distinctly maximalist take on the monochromatic trend. Noir featured puffy sleeves, feather embellishments and all kinds of sparkles—plus a handful of head-turning accessories, like masquerade masks and velvet capes.
The lookbook felt so dark and whimsical that I found myself tempted to redo my entire wardrobe—at least for the month of October. When all-black-everything looks this good, why wear anything but head-to-toe noir?
Instead of shopping shopping, I did a little window shopping—and ended up with a Noir-inspired lookbook of my own. Ahead, you’ll find 101 next-level black pieces to add to your closet this October.
In the spirit of Noir, every item included in my shopping guide is edgy, dramatic and glam AF—and at times, a little spooky. Because if October isn’t an opportunity to unleash your inner glam-goth queen—especially when the black-on-black silhouettes look this good—I don’t know what is.
Valentino Strong-Shoulder Mini Dress
Your favorite '80s silhoeutte got a goth revival.
Valentino strong-shoulder mini dress, $5,980 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Michael Costello x Revolve Jake Gown
Because nothing says "instant glam" like a floor-length velvet gown.
Michael Costello x Revolve Jake gown, $238 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Isabel Marant Big Mama Earrings
Earrings don't have to be colorful to make a statement.
Isabel Marant Big Mama earrings, $445 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Faux Fur Jacket
We dream of cozying up in jackets this chic.
Faux fur jacket, $219 at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories.
Hex Studded Boots
The perfect blend of sleek and studded.
Hex studded boots, $150 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Alexandre Vauthier Bow-Waist Cocktail Dress
Exaggerated shoulders? Plunging neckline? Metallic fabric? Don't mind if we do.
Alexandre Vauthier bow-waist cocktail dress, $4,140 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Norma Kamali Fringe Hem Legging
Are fringe pants the basic we didn't know we needed? (Yes. Yes, they are.)
Norma Kamali fringe hem legging, $430 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Anna Karin-Karlsson Cat-Eye Frames
Glasses so cute they're worth wearing even if you have 20/20 vision.
Anna Karin-Karlsson cat-eye frames, $1,875 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Dundas Tie-Front Velvet Cape
An embroidered black velvet cape—need we say more?
Dundas tie-front velvet cape, $3,390 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Bergdorf Goodman Spider Hair Pin
OK, this hairpin just made hair spiders cute.
Bergdorf Goodman spider hair pin, $125 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Faux Fur Sandalette
Slip your toes into these snuggly stilettos, and you'll never want to take them off.
Faux fur sandalette, $125 at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories.
Cinq a Sept Annoziata Dress
A dramatic gown fit for a beauty queen. Well, maybe the ghost of a beauty queen.
Cinq a Sept Annoziata dress, $475 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
I Wanna Dance with Some-Bunny Headband
October might be the only time of year when wearing lace bunny ears is actually advisable. Take advantage.
I Wanna Dance with Some-Bunny headband, $6 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Manohki Bustier
Perfect on its own—or thrown over any top in your closet.
Manohki bustier, $244 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Papa Don't Preach Lace Dress
Pair this incredibly affordable dress with any of the accessories in this shopping guide, and you'll have a Halloween party ensemble worth wearing year after year.
Papa Don't Preach lace dress, $20 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
True Decadence Embellished Clutch
So sparkly and versatile we're not sure why we don't already own it.
True Decadence embellished clutch, $56 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Self-Portrait Jumpsuit
A contemporary take on a retro favorite.
Self-Portrait jumpsuit, $486 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Laurence Dacade Lace Sandals
Not your average black block heels.
Laurence Dacade lace sandals, $225 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Valentino Dragon Drop Earrings
Why wouldn't you want to wear crystal-covered dragon earrings?
Valentino dragon drop earrings, $820 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Mesh Embellished Blouse
Perfect for Halloween. Even better for any party setting in which it's too hot to wear real clothes.
Mesh embellished blouse, $80 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
The Swing of It Faux Leather Skirt
Serious glam-goth cowgirl vibes. (OK, so that's probably not an existing aesthetic. But if you can dream it, you can do it.)
The Swing of It faux leather skirt, $22 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Miu Miu Oversized Bow Headband
Take any ensemble from unassuming to chic AF in one simple step: Wear this headband.
Miu Miu oversized bow headband, $340 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Self-Portrait Mini Dress
Cutouts and embellishments and short hemlines—oh my.
Self-Portrait mini dress, $404 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Sam Edelman Rosaleen Box Clutch
Who can resist a hard-shell clutch? (Spoiler alert: We can't.)
Sam Edelman Rosaleen box clutch, $128 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Monique Lhuillier Bow-Tied Jumpsuit
Bows this big can skew totally juvenile. But rendered in black—and in such a sleek silhouette—it's hard to look anything but incredible.
Monique Lhuillier bow-tied jumpsuit, $550 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Time to Dance Ruffle Heel
Because ruffles, especially ruffles this delicate, make everything better.
Time to Dance ruffle heel, $30 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Think About Me Mini Dress
All kinds of details—the pearl embellishments, the puffy sleeves, the high neck, the button-up collar—make this mini dress totally stunning.
Think About Me mini dress, $235 at Fashion Bunker
Photo:
Fashion Bunker.
Plunging Lace Body
This bodysuit is a one-stop-shop for comfy-cute lingerie needs.
Plunging lace body, $65 at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories.
Hang On Tassel Choker
Possibly the most badass choker we've ever seen.
Hang On tassel choker, $8 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Self-Portrait Lace Top
Floral lace meets geometric lace to create a seriously dynamic combination.
Self-Portrait lace top, $330 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Evie Faux Leather Trousers
These genuinely affordable leather pants will add a little edge to any ensemble.
Evie faux leather trousers, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Nicholas Kirkwood Black Lola Sock Boots
Talk about a showstopping accessory.
Nicholas Kirkwood Black Lola sock boots, $598 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Tuxedo Jacket
Because no closet is complete without a sleek AF blazer.
Tuxedo jacket, $100 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Stone Door Knockers
Front-facing hoops make a great graphic addition to any outfit.
Stone door knockers, $18 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Sleeveless Broderie Midi Dress
The kind of thing someone might wear in a horror film—or the kind of thing you might wear to an October party.
Sleeveless broderie midi dress, $45 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Agnelle Clara Leather Gloves
You know no dramatic ensemble is complete without some high-fashion gloves.
Agnelle Clara leather gloves, $216 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
GOAT Gleam Embellished Wool Dress
Wednesday Addams called, and she's obsessed with this glitzy take on her iconic dress.
GOAT Gleam embellished wool dress, $1,237 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Wanna Bet Faux Suede Heel
Because heels are more comfortable when you can tie them at the ankle.
Wanna Bet faux suede heel, $36 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Clare V. Alice Mason Bag
Summer's favorite woven bag got the October treatment.
Clare V. Alice Mason bag, $158 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Oasis Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
A sophisticated-chic jumpsuit perfect for any occasion.
Oasis wide-leg jumpsuit, $95 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
BaubleBar Adelissa Flower Resin Earrings
Goth-feminine statement earrings: the jewelry must-have you didn't know you needed.
BaubleBar Adelissa flower resin earrings, $38 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Olympiah Flamingo Mesh Top
This mesh tank will add some much-needed texture to any look.
Olympiah Flamingo mesh top, $242 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Patent Leather Boots
Like regular patent leather boots, but cooler.
Patent leather boots, $195 at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories.
Embroidery Soft Bra
Because everyone deserves a cozy AF lace bralette.
Embroidery soft bra, $39 at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories.
Nicholas Velvet Strapless Jumpsuit
This velvet strapless jumpsuit makes for a great standalone piece—or the basis for a stylish costume.
Nicholas velvet strapless jumpsuit, $255 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
True Decadence Black Drop Earrings
Jewels cut so thin they almost look like feathers.
True Decadence black drop earrings, $26 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Giuseppe Zanotti Feather Sandals
Make glam-goth Carrie Bradshaw proud.
Giuseppe Zanotti feather sandals, $995 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Embroidered Lace Chain Mini Dress
Your go-to party dress got an October-friendly makeover.
Embroidered lace chain mini dress, $280 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Comme des Garçons Noir Kei Ninomiya Blouse
Hard to go wrong with Comme des Garçons.
Comme des Garçons Noir Kei Ninomiya blouse, $965 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Bewitch 'Em Lace Choker
Consider this your excuse to buy (and bust out) the most extra choker you own.
Bewitch 'Em lace choker, $6 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Hand-Painted Denim Jacket
Illuminati denim vibes.
Hand-painted denim jacket, $160 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Lace Face Facts Thigh-High Boot
Because boots are more fun when they're made of lace.
Lace Face Facts thigh-high boots, $44 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Zhivago Eyes of Horus Gown
Formal affairs are no match for this edgy evening gown.
Zhivago Eyes of Horus gown, $484 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Ranjana Khan Peacock Dangle Earrings
Further proof that "kitsch" and "noir" don't have to be mutually exclusive.
Ranjana Khan peacock dangle earrings, $475 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Crystal Tunic
So sparkly that you could throw it over leggings and still look glam.
Crystal tunic, $85 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Comme des Garçons Noir Kei Ninomiya Skirt
Wear this half-skirt over another skirt, pants or jeans to create a dynamic silhouette.
Comme des Garçons Noir Kei Ninomiya skirt, $760 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Valentino Rolling Rockstud Leather Clutch
Black studs are untouchably edgy.
Valentino Rolling Rockstud leather clutch, $1,425 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Bailey 44 Dark Wave Mini Dress
No closet is complete without a leather mini dress.
Bailey 44 Dark Wave mini dress, $100 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Prisoner Cage Bootie
Two words: cage heels.
Prison cage bootie, $45 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Isa Arfen Dramatic Sleeve Mini Dress
From the asymmetrical neckline to the dramatic sleeves, everything about this dress is hella dramatic. And we're here for it.
Isa Arfen dramatic sleeve mini dress, $990 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Alexis Bonis Blazer
The lace on this blazer keeps it chic—and breathable. Stylish and practical? Don't mind if we do.
Alexis Bonis blazer, $546 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Jeffrey Campbell Poise Pumps
Pumps so cute you'll be staring at your feet all night.
Jeffrey Campbell Poise pumps, $155 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Jill Jill Stuart Gown
Nothing says "drama" like a floor-length black velvet gown.
Jill Jill Stuart gown, $478 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Crystal and Bow Clips
Hair pins, because the '90s revival wants in on the glam-goth trend, too.
Crystal and bow clips, $13 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Jonathan Simkhai Mixed Lace Bodysuit
Bold enough for fall/winter wear—breezy enough for spring/summer.
Jonathan Simkhai mixed lace bodysuit, $395 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Vatanika Draped Dress
Your mom's '80s prom dress got dipped in noir.
Vatanika draped dress, $835 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Oversized Scrunchie
Let's be real—this would just be good to have on hand.
Oversized scrunchie, $14 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Would You Flare to Dance Bodysuit
We can't resist a lace sleeve. Or a bell sleeve. Or a long-sleeve bodysuit. (In other words, we're sold.)
Would You Flare to Dance bodysuit, $25 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Nicholas Lace Cutaway Gown
What an October bride might wear to a beach wedding—in the noir universe, of course.
Nicholas lace cutaway gown, $595 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Dodo Bar Or Grace Satin Top
Opulence, encompassed in a single piece of clothing.
Dodo Bar Or Grace satin top, $450 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Saint Laurent Shark Tooth Earrings
Leave it to Saint Laurent to craft shark tooth earrings that scream glam.
Saint Laurent shark tooth earrings, $595 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Schutz Kessie Boots
Fishnet boots sound so wrong, but look so, so right.
Schutz Kessie boots, $320 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
How Star Will You Go Bodysuit
Reach for the stars—or at least, reach for this adorable star-covered bodysuit.
How Star Will You Go bodysuit, $15 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Michael Costello Jeric Jumpsuit
Got a black-tie event on the calendar but hate wearing dresses? This jumpsuit has your back.
Michael Costello Jeric jumpsuit, $119 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Birds of a Feather Earrings
Because feather embellishments shouldn't be exclusively reserved for clothes (or shoes).
Birds of a Feather earrings, $10 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Arvada Dress
If Coraline went to a ball...
Arvada dress, $695 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Floral High-Waist Briefs
If you can say no to a pair of high-waisted lacy briefs, you've clearly never worn high-waisted lacy briefs.
Floral high-waist briefs, $29 at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories.
Glamorous Embellished Mules
Charming, delicate and just a tad bit edgy.
Glamorous embellished mules, $48 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Isa Arfen Bow Wow Wow Top
Why wear a subtle bow when you have the option of wearing this over-the-top bow shirt, instead?
Isa Arfen Bow Wow Wow top, $810 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Floral Peplum Dress
A floral dress fit for fall.
Floral peplum dress, $50 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Lovers + Friends Nickolas Gown
A mini dress and an evening gown—all in one.
Lovers + Friends Nickolas gown, $87 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Lace T-Shirt
"Lace T-shirt" should be an oxymoron. But when a top looks this good, we don't ask questions.
Lace T-shirt, $36 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Missguided Circle Crossbody
The season of the circle bag is unending—stock up.
Missguided circle crossbody, $35 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Black Biker Jacket
If you don't already have one, now's your chance.
Black biker jacket, $95 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Miss Selfridge Tiered Maxi Dress
If we owned this layered gown, we'd be looking for excuses to wear it.
Miss Selfridge tiered maxi dress, $151 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Raye x Stone_Cold_Fox Crawford Heel
Fun—and just dark enough.
Raye x Stone_Cold_Fox Crawford heel, $148 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
C/MEO Collective Mini Dress
This mini practically demands to be styled with thigh-high boots (or a witch hat).
C/MEO Collective mini dress, $185 at Fashion Bunker
Photo:
Fashion Bunker.
Gilded Blouse
Glitz and glamour is totally on the table.
Gilded blouse, $58 at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories.
Oscar de la Renta Black Drop Hoops
Fall flowers are (delightfully) dark AF.
Oscar de la Renta black drop hoops, $425 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Taylor Long-Sleeved Sheer Top
The texture on this turtleneck takes it from basic to statement piece.
Taylor long-sleeved sheer top, $234 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Lace Midi Dress
Such a good go-to.
Lace midi dress, $77 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Missguided Tassel Plunge Mini
Yes, those are tassels you see along the waistline.
Missguided tassel plunge mini, $29 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Valentino Embellished Ankle Boots
Sock boots. Covered in black rhinestones. Can you think of anything more delightful?
Valentino embellished ankle boots, $1,745 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Keepsake Mirrors Long-Sleeve Top
The only thing better than a puffy sleeve? A puffy sleeve crafted from floral lace.
Keepsake Mirrors long-sleeve top, $145 at Fashion Bunker
Photo:
Fashion Bunker.
Gucci Tiger Buckle Belt
A statement belt if we've ever seen one.
Gucci tiger buckle belt, $650 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Ice Crusher Mock Neck Mini Dress
Such a reliable basic.
Ice Crusher mock neck mini dress, $59 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
X by NBD Kiersten Jumpsuit
A standard black satin jumpsuit—with a little drapey flair.
X by NBD Kiersten jumpsuit, $65 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Cinq a Sept Eliana Sweater
Not your average black turtleneck.
Cinq a Sept Eliana sweater, $265 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
The Vampire's Wife Woven Clutch
If a bag is named "The Vampire's Wife woven clutch," you know it belongs on this list.
The Vampire's Wife woven clutch, $520 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Oversized Sweater
Because no fall wardrobe is complete without a chunky black sweater.
Oversized sweater, $50 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Kendall + Kylie Alanna Bootie
Boots? Socks? Shoes? We're not sure, but we do know we love them.
Kendall + Kylie Alanna bootie, $60 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.