Blac Chyna Traded in Her Blunt Blonde Bob for Mermaid-Length Jet-Black Hair

In a complete opposite move to the about bajillion celebs who chopped their long locks into super-short bobs this summer—lookin’ at you Kylie Jenner, Mila Kunis, and Miranda Cosgrove—Blac Chyna is going against the grain. After a couple months of sporting a blunt, platinum-blonde wig as her go-to hairstyle (“go-to” is used loosely because you know the girl loves wigs), the 29-year-old seems to be missing her longer days—as evidenced by the mermaid-length hair she rocked on Wednesday.

The “Rob & Chyna” star debuted her new do at the iGo Live launch party in Los Angeles yesterday where she turned up in a jaw-dropping royal blue gown and butt-length, jet-black hair—a stark contrast from the blonde bob we’ve gotten used to from her. On the carpet, Chyna kept it simple—aside from her hair’s skyscraper-long length—by wearing her newly black locks in loose waves down her back.

Now, we know better than to take Chyna’s hair at face value. After she played with our heart strings earlier this month with a super real-looking caramel brown wig, we’ve become accustomed to Chyna’s affinity for faux hair trickery. But judging from a recent picture, Chyna’s hair might be the real deal—at least for the color. Earlier this week, the mom-of-two stepped out in L.A. sporting a romper with huge bell sleeves and a new sleek jet-black lob.

While the lob’s length is about a million inches shorter than the one she flaunted yesterday, it gives us hope that Chyna is done as a blonde and ready to go to the dark side. But if we’re being honest, we don’t know what’s real with this girl anymore, and we don’t really care. As long as she keeps up this rate of serving us fab looks, our hair-obsessed hearts will be happy.