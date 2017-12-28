Blac Chyna Reportedly Accuses the Kardashians of Making Light of Her Domestic Violence

Blac Chyna and the Kardashians’ feud is shaping up to be more dramatic off-screen than it was on. According to sources for TMZ, the 29-year-old “Rob & Chyna” star is “irate” over a recent claim made by the Kardashians’ legal team that she tanked her E! show by filing a restraining order against her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian.

The Kardashians’ claim comes after Chyna filed a lawsuit against the family—specifically, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner—for sabotaging “Rob & Chyna” and convincing E! to cancel it.

Their new claim accuses Chyna of ruining her own show by filing a domestic violence restraining order against Rob, her “Rob & Chyna” co-star, which prevented them from shooting with each other, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The documents ask the judge to throw out Chyna’s case for this reason.

However, Chyna isn’t done fighting yet. Per TMZ’s sources, Chyna believes that the Kardashians are setting a poor example to victims of domestic violence by blaming the cancellation of “Rob & Chyna” on her restraining order. The sources claim that Chyna was in fear of her and her child Dream‘s safety, which is why she filed the restraining order.

Per the sources, Chyna is also scolding the Kardashians for suggesting that it’s OK for women to lose their jobs to protect their family. It’s also important to note that Rob denies any allegations of physical abuse and Chyna dropped her restraining order after Rob agreed to pay her $20,000 a month in child support, according to TMZ.

Considering how drama-packed 2017 was for Chyna and the Kardashians, we aren’t expecting things to slow down in 2018. Now, we patiently await the Kardashians’ rebuttal.