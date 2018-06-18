Blac Chyna Praised Kim Kardashian’s Box Braids Amid Cultural Appropriation Controversy

For the umpteenth time, Kim Kardashian landed in the middle of a heated cultural appropriation debate on Sunday when she wore box braids to the 2018 MTV Movie Awards. And though the internet seemed to have turned on the 37-year-old reality star, with cries of cultural appropriation and racism, Kim found the support of one surprising fan: Blac Chyna.

After the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star walked the red carpet, The Shade Room, an entertainment news Instagram, discovered that Chyna commented on an Instagram they posted of Kim’s look. The pictures show Kim in a high-slit silver skirt and white crop top with long, center-parted braids down to her waist. “Yessss sis,” Chyna commented.

Not only was the comment surprising given the backlash over Kim’s braids, but Chyna and Kim haven’t been on the best of terms over the years, as many Kardashian fans know. Long story short: In September 2017, Chyna sued Kim, along with other members of the Kardashian-Jenners, claiming that the family was responsible for the cancellation of “Rob & Chyna,” Chyna’s one-season reality series with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. Since the dramatic end of Rob and Chyna’s relationship, Chyna has been on the outs with the Kardashians. When asked about her feud with the star in an interview with Jennifer Lawrence, Kim remained mum, refusing to speak negatively about her niece Dream Kardashian‘s mom.

“I always said when someone was going to ask me, you know, Dream is going to see this one day,” Kim said. “So I think it’s just super respectful to not say anything about my niece’s mom.”

And though Chyna approves of Kim’s braid, the internet has a different opinion. After videos and pictures of her in box braids hit the internet, the middle Kardashian sister was slammed again for cultural appropriation. (In January, Kim faced backlash after she wore braids, which she called “Bo Derek braids,” for a sexy photoshoot in a hotel. She has also been accused of blackface—once, in a photoshoot with her daughter North West, and another time for her KKW Beauty posters.)

From how many times she has been accused of cultural appropriation, we’re guessing that it will take a long time for Kim to get back in the internet’s good graces. At least she and Chyna patched things up though.